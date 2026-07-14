Goldman Sachs Triumphs Amid Market Turmoil with Record Profits

Goldman Sachs has reported significant gains in its second-quarter profits, as heightened dealmaking and market volatility connected to the Middle East conflict fueled its record-breaking equities business. With inflationary concerns, fluctuating oil prices, and interest-rate uncertainties looming, Goldman experienced a surge in equities trading desk revenue.

The anticipated SpaceX IPO also invigorated investor activity, with Goldman acting as a leading underwriter, contributing to an equities revenue jump of 72% to $7.42 billion. Additionally, the fixed income, currency, and commodities sectors saw a 32% revenue increase. Overall, Goldman's quarterly profit amounted to $6.63 billion, showcasing the bank's robust performance in a challenging economic environment.

The strong quarterly results were driven by global M&A volumes reaching record levels, bolstered by corporate mega-deals and AI sector expansions. Goldman advised on over $1 trillion in mergers and acquisitions, demonstrating its strategic leadership within the investment banking industry. Goldman's asset management continued its positive trend, despite broader financial industry pressures.