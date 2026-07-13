INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

The Indian Naval Sail Training Ship INS Sudarshini has arrived in Boston after participating in the Sail4th 250 celebrations in New York, continuing its journey as a symbol of India's maritime traditions and international outreach. The ship reached Boston on 12 July 2026 and took part in the Grand Parade of Sails, which marked the official opening of Sail Boston 2026.

The arrival drew attention as INS Sudarshini sailed into the city proudly flying the Indian Tricolour, joining more than 60 tall ships from over 20 countries gathered for one of the world's leading maritime festivals. The event celebrates sailing heritage while promoting friendship and cooperation among participating nations.

Consul General joins ceremonial entry into Boston

India's Consul General in Boston, Shri Raghuram Sastry, boarded INS Sudarshini for the Grand Parade of Sails and its ceremonial entry into the city. The ship sailed past well-known landmarks, including Castle Island and the Seaport District, before docking at Boston Fish Pier, where it will welcome visitors over the coming days.

As part of its ongoing Lokayan 2026 transoceanic expedition, INS Sudarshini is serving as India's maritime ambassador, highlighting the country's seafaring legacy while strengthening cultural ties with people across the world. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore the vessel and learn about India's naval traditions during public open days scheduled from 12 to 15 July 2026.

Voyage reflects growing India-US maritime engagement

The Boston stop follows successful visits to Norfolk, Baltimore, and New York, adding another chapter to INS Sudarshini's international voyage. Each port call has offered opportunities for naval engagement, cultural exchange, and public interaction, reinforcing India's commitment to maritime diplomacy.

The ship's participation in Sail Boston 2026 also reflects the expanding maritime partnership between India and the United States, with both countries continuing to deepen cooperation across naval and security domains. Alongside strengthening bilateral ties, the voyage provides an international platform to showcase India's rich maritime heritage, traditional sailing skills, and its commitment to fostering goodwill through peaceful engagement at sea.