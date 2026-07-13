EU Faces Division Over New Measures on Israeli Settlements

European Union (EU) foreign ministers are set to discuss potential measures to limit trade with Israeli settlements in the West Bank. The proposal stems from a confidential European Commission paper outlining options like import licensing, tariffs, or a ban. Member states remain divided on the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 05:32 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 05:32 IST
EU Faces Division Over New Measures on Israeli Settlements
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The European Union's foreign ministers are gearing up for a critical discussion this Monday, as they navigate the complexities of potential measures to curtail trade with Israeli settlements in the West Bank. Diplomats have revealed that a confidential paper from the European Commission is circulating, presenting three potential pathways: introducing an import licensing system, enforcing prohibitive tariffs, or initiating an outright ban.

The EU has historically been hamstrung by internal divisions when attempting to make significant strides in Middle East policy, especially regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. However, escalating violence from Israeli settlers and mounting frustration with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration have intensified calls for action. This sentiment was further echoed when the EU levied sanctions in May against entities involved in alleged human rights violations against Palestinians.

In a pivotal advisory opinion from July 2024, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's West Bank settlements illegal, urging states to cease trade and investments that perpetuate this status. While many countries and U.N. bodies back this view, Israel contests it, considering the territory disputed and historically Jewish. Monday's meeting aims to explore where the EU countries stand, though no firm decision is expected due to divergent opinions on how such measures should proceed.

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