Warren Buffett Redirects Philanthropic Efforts Away from Gates Foundation
Warren Buffett, a significant benefactor of the Gates Foundation, has ceased further donations following revelations about Bill Gates' associations with Jeffrey Epstein. Instead, Buffett will allocate approximately $6 billion to his family foundations. He plans to distribute his remaining shares by the end of 2034.
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Warren Buffett has confirmed he will no longer be donating to the Gates Foundation. The decision comes in light of disclosures concerning Bill Gates' interactions with the late Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender.
Instead, Buffett intends to redirect approximately $6 billion of his Berkshire Hathaway stock to four family foundations managed by his children.
This marks a significant shift for the 95-year-old investor who had previously pledged generous support to the Gates Foundation since 2006. Despite receiving over $47 billion, Buffett will conclude his giving by 2034 without further contributions to Gates.