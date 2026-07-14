Warren Buffett Redirects Philanthropic Efforts Away from Gates Foundation

Warren Buffett, a significant benefactor of the Gates Foundation, has ceased further donations following revelations about Bill Gates' associations with Jeffrey Epstein. Instead, Buffett will allocate approximately $6 billion to his family foundations. He plans to distribute his remaining shares by the end of 2034.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 17:56 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 17:56 IST
Warren Buffett Redirects Philanthropic Efforts Away from Gates Foundation
  • Country:
  • United States

Warren Buffett has confirmed he will no longer be donating to the Gates Foundation. The decision comes in light of disclosures concerning Bill Gates' interactions with the late Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender.

Instead, Buffett intends to redirect approximately $6 billion of his Berkshire Hathaway stock to four family foundations managed by his children.

This marks a significant shift for the 95-year-old investor who had previously pledged generous support to the Gates Foundation since 2006. Despite receiving over $47 billion, Buffett will conclude his giving by 2034 without further contributions to Gates.

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