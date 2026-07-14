India-UK Trade Pact: Pioneering a New Economic Dawn

In a landmark step for India's economic landscape, the India-United Kingdom Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) is set to come into effect this Wednesday. Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal, at a press conference in New Delhi, hailed the agreement as a momentous achievement in India's trade history. The pact, termed as a 'gold standard,' is among the country's most ambitious agreements, providing extensive coverage across numerous sectors and substantially reducing both tariff and non-tariff barriers.

Set to begin on July 15, 2026, alongside the Double Contribution Convention (DCC), the CETA represents a future-oriented economic framework between two major economies. The agreement encompasses 30 chapters, expanding beyond conventional tariff liberalization to address areas such as digital trade, procurement, SMEs, innovation, and social aspects like labor and gender equity. Notably, it also safeguards India's critical sectors like agriculture, electronics, and jewelry against undue competition.

The DCC serves as a pivotal component for India's service sector, enabling over 75,000 Indian workers in the UK and more than 900 employers to avoid dual social security contributions. This move is set to boost India’s competitive edge. With trade facilitation measures like self-certification of rules of origin, and exemptions on seafood exports and agricultural imports, the agreement fosters a balanced economic partnership poised to generate employment and empower various Indian industries.