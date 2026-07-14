Revolutionizing Business with AI-Ready Data Platforms

Enterprises are being urged to adopt AI-ready data platforms to streamline operations and enhance decision-making, according to a recent report by Sonata Software. The integration of data from various business functions into one trusted system is reducing manual tasks and providing real-time insights for informed decisions.

Sonata Software's report outlines a strategy for addressing the fragmentation of data across departments such as sales, finance, and human resources. By creating a unified data foundation with the support of Microsoft Fabric, businesses can ensure leaders access reliable, near-real-time information, boosting efficiency and accuracy in decision-making processes.

The initiative has reportedly decreased reconciliation efforts by 25-30% and enabled faster action on data, with an estimated 200 hours of manual labor saved monthly. This efficiency translates into more time for strategic activities like forecasting and sales growth, ultimately improving business visibility and predictability.