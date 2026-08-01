NSE pays Rs 714.74 crore demand to SEBI as part of Rs 1,491.21 crore settlement

The National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) has made a payment of Rs 714.74 crore towards a demand raised by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), as part of the exchange's proposed settlement with the market regulator.

ANI | Updated: 01-08-2026 10:01 IST | Created: 01-08-2026 10:01 IST
NSE pays Rs 714.74 crore demand to SEBI as part of Rs 1,491.21 crore settlement
A view of the NSE atrium bull (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) has made a payment of Rs 714.74 crore towards a demand raised by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), as part of the exchange's proposed settlement with the market regulator. In an exchange filing on Friday, NSE said the payment follows SEBI's communication regarding the in-principle acceptance of the revised settlement terms proposed by the company. The exchange had disclosed the development in an earlier intimation dated July 30, 2026.

The latest payment is in addition to a deposit of Rs 776.47 crore that NSE had previously made with SEBI. According to the exchange, the earlier deposit and the payment made against the demand notice dated July 30, 2026, will be adjusted against the total settlement amount of Rs 1,491.21 crore. "The Company has made a payment of the demand of Rs. 714.74 crore," NSE said in its filing.

The combined amount of Rs 776.47 crore deposited earlier and the latest payment of Rs 714.74 crore comes to Rs 1,491.21 crore, matching the settlement amount proposed under the revised terms. NSE said the disclosures required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, had already been provided in its July 30 filing. The exchange also referred to the applicable SEBI Master Circular dated January 30, 2026, governing such disclosures.

The development comes as NSE continues to address regulatory matters with SEBI through the settlement mechanism. The exchange had earlier informed the stock exchanges about SEBI's in-principle acceptance of the revised settlement terms. The latest filing primarily confirms that the financial obligation associated with the demand has been paid and clarifies how the amount deposited earlier with SEBI will be adjusted against the overall settlement amount.

NSE, which operates India's largest stock exchange by trading volumes across several segments, is required to make regulatory disclosures under the SEBI Listing Regulations regarding material developments that may affect the company. (ANI)

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