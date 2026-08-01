"Education is the nation's future": CPI(M)'s V Sivadasan targets NTA over exam irregularities

CPI(M) MP V. Sivadasan on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the National Testing Agency (NTA), accusing it of compromising the sanctity of the education system and the future of students by outsourcing exam operations to corrupt private companies. Speaking to ANI in the national capital here, Sivadasan raised serious concerns about the integrity of the country's examination ecosystem, accusing the agency of jeopardising the future of lakhs of students.

"The National Testing Agency has failed due to paper leaks. They outsource all their work," Sivadasan said. "Outsourced to whom? Corrupt companies are doing the work. Different cases are pending against such companies, yet they are promoting these corrupt entities in the education sector." Highlighting the gravity of the situation, the CPI(M) leader emphasised that the government must protect the sanctity of the education system, noting that students represent the nation's future.

"Education is the future of the nation. The students are the future of the nation," he added, demanding accountability and an immediate end to the commercialisation and outsourcing of crucial national-level entrance examinations. Earlier on Friday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju hailed the passage of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, in the Parliament, stating that the legislation received support from a majority of the members.

The legislation triggered a sharp political divide, with Opposition parties accusing the Centre of rushing the amendments and failing to address the root causes of recurring examination paper leaks. They alleged that the Bill was brought to defuse widespread student protests rather than introduce systemic reforms to prevent future irregularities. The Centre, however, defended the amendments, saying they reflected the government's willingness to "learn from experience" following the implementation of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, and were aimed at further strengthening the legal framework to curb examination malpractices. (ANI)