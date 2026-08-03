PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - August 3

Global pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca is in talks to merge with US rival Bristol Myers Squibb in a $400 billion deal, creating one of the world's largest pharmaceutical groups.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2026 07:03 IST | Created: 03-08-2026 07:03 IST
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - August 3
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  • Country:
  • United States

The following are the top stories ​in the Financial Times. Reuters ​has not verified ‌these stories ​and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- AstraZeneca holds talks with Bristol ‌Myers Squibb over $400 billion tie-up - Monte dei Paschi explores Banco BPM takeover after 'merger of equals' talks collapse

- Uefa threatens legal action ‌over Infantino's failed Fifa commercialisation - Japan vows to intervene ‌again with US over yen if needed

Overview - UK drugmaker AstraZeneca is in talks to combine with US rival Bristol Myers Squibb in a ⁠deal ​that would create ⁠one of the world's biggest pharmaceutical groups, valued at nearly $400 billion. - Monte ⁠dei Paschi di Siena is exploring alternative options to fend off ​Intesa Sanpaolo's hostile takeover, including a potential takeover of Banco ⁠BPM. - European football's governing body has threatened legal action over FIFA president ⁠Gianni ​Infantino's failed plan to carve out a $20 billion commercial entity from the Swiss non-profit and sell a 20% ⁠stake to private investors. - Japan has confirmed a historic joint ⁠intervention with ⁠the U.S. to support the struggling yen as the two countries vowed to step into the ‌foreign exchange ‌market again if needed. (Compiled ​by Bengaluru newsroom)

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