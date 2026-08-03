PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - August 3
Global pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca is in talks to merge with US rival Bristol Myers Squibb in a $400 billion deal, creating one of the world's largest pharmaceutical groups.
- Country:
- United States
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines
- AstraZeneca holds talks with Bristol Myers Squibb over $400 billion tie-up - Monte dei Paschi explores Banco BPM takeover after 'merger of equals' talks collapse
- Uefa threatens legal action over Infantino's failed Fifa commercialisation - Japan vows to intervene again with US over yen if needed
Overview - UK drugmaker AstraZeneca is in talks to combine with US rival Bristol Myers Squibb in a deal that would create one of the world's biggest pharmaceutical groups, valued at nearly $400 billion. - Monte dei Paschi di Siena is exploring alternative options to fend off Intesa Sanpaolo's hostile takeover, including a potential takeover of Banco BPM. - European football's governing body has threatened legal action over FIFA president Gianni Infantino's failed plan to carve out a $20 billion commercial entity from the Swiss non-profit and sell a 20% stake to private investors. - Japan has confirmed a historic joint intervention with the U.S. to support the struggling yen as the two countries vowed to step into the foreign exchange market again if needed. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)