Can Uganda Turn Strong Economic Growth into Sustainable Development Without More Debt Burdens?

Uganda has emerged as one of East Africa's strongest-performing economies, but the country's biggest development challenge is no longer achieving high economic growth, it is finding the money to sustain it. That is the central message of the African Development Bank's (AfDB) Country Focus Report 2026, which argues that Uganda has reached a point where future prosperity will depend on its ability to mobilize domestic resources, attract private investment, and strengthen public financial management rather than relying heavily on external borrowing. With global financial conditions becoming more difficult and concessional funding declining, the report says Uganda must adopt a new financing model to support infrastructure, industrialization, education, healthcare, and climate resilience.

Strong Growth Masks Deeper Structural Challenges

Uganda's economy expanded by 6.7% in 2025, up from 6.0% in 2024, making it one of the faster-growing economies in the region. Growth was driven mainly by the services and industrial sectors, while private consumption accounted for nearly 80% of GDP. Tourism continued to recover, remittances increased significantly, and foreign direct investment rose, supported largely by investments in the oil sector. Inflation remained relatively low at 3.6%, reflecting stable macroeconomic management.

However, the report cautions that the quality of growth remains a concern. Agriculture, which still supports millions of livelihoods, continues to face low productivity and climate-related risks, while manufacturing has not expanded rapidly enough to generate large-scale employment. The country also continues to struggle with poverty, inequality, and youth unemployment despite higher economic growth. According to the report, these challenges highlight the need for structural transformation that shifts the economy toward higher-productivity industries while creating better-paying jobs.

A Financing Gap That Governments Can No Longer Ignore

The AfDB identifies public finance as Uganda's biggest policy challenge. Although economic growth has improved, government revenues remain too low to finance the country's development ambitions. Uganda's tax-to-GDP ratio remains around 13%, among the lowest in the region, while the fiscal deficit widened to 6.1% of GDP during FY2024/25. Public debt also increased to 52.7% of GDP, with rising interest payments reducing the amount of money available for health, education, infrastructure, and social services.

For policymakers, the report recommends a shift from debt-led development toward stronger domestic resource mobilization. It calls for expanding the tax base, improving tax compliance through digital systems, reducing unnecessary tax exemptions, and gradually bringing informal businesses into the formal economy. Equally important is improving public financial management through transparent budgeting, better procurement systems, stronger project selection, and efficient implementation so that every public investment generates higher economic returns.

Private Investment and Oil Revenue Can Change the Development Story

The report argues that government resources alone will not be enough to close Uganda's financing gap. Greater participation from the private sector, institutional investors, pension funds, insurance companies, commercial banks, and international investors will be essential. Expanding public-private partnerships, strengthening capital markets, and creating a predictable regulatory environment could unlock billions of dollars in long-term investment for infrastructure, energy, transport, manufacturing, and digital development.

Uganda's emerging oil industry also represents a major opportunity. Commercial oil production is expected to strengthen exports, improve foreign exchange earnings, and generate additional government revenue over the coming years. However, the report warns that oil should not become the country's only growth strategy. Instead, petroleum revenues should be invested transparently in infrastructure, healthcare, education, agriculture, industrialization, and human capital development to avoid the resource curse experienced by many commodity-dependent economies.

Why the Report Matters Beyond Uganda

The report carries important lessons not only for Uganda but also for development partners and investors working across Africa. For governments, it highlights the importance of strengthening domestic revenue systems, improving governance, and managing public debt carefully as borrowing costs continue to rise globally. For international development partners, the findings suggest that future support should increasingly focus on building institutional capacity, strengthening financial systems, improving public financial management, and helping countries mobilize private investment rather than relying solely on traditional lending.

For private-sector stakeholders, Uganda presents significant long-term opportunities in infrastructure, renewable energy, agribusiness, manufacturing, logistics, financial services, and digital technologies. At the same time, investors will need to consider risks related to fiscal pressures, climate change, policy implementation, and global economic uncertainty. The report concludes that Uganda has the economic potential to sustain strong growth over the coming decade, but success will ultimately depend on whether the country can finance that growth through stronger institutions, better governance, increased domestic revenues, responsible management of future oil wealth, and greater collaboration between the public and private sectors.