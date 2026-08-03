Captive, commercial coal mines output rises 9.6% YoY in July 2026

Monthly production and dispatch from captive and commercial coal mines continued their upward growth in July 2026, driven by higher operational performance across domestic blocks. Coal production from these blocks reached 14.78 million tonnes during the month, while total coal dispatches touched 17.49 million tonnes, according to the Ministry of Coal.

ANI | Updated: 03-08-2026 14:34 IST | Created: 03-08-2026 14:34 IST
Captive, commercial coal mines output rises 9.6% YoY in July 2026
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Monthly production and dispatch from captive and commercial coal mines continued their upward growth in July 2026, driven by higher operational performance across domestic blocks. Coal production from these blocks reached 14.78 million tonnes during the month, while total coal dispatches touched 17.49 million tonnes, according to the Ministry of Coal. Output recorded a 9.61 per cent year-on-year growth compared to July 2025. According to official figures by the Ministry, cumulative production till July for the current financial year reached 63.16 million tonnes, compared to 59.42 million tonnes in FY26 and 53.72 million tonnes in FY25.

Cumulative dispatches till July rose to 70.14 million tonnes, compared to 66.02 million tonnes in FY26 and 45.97 million tonnes in FY25. Addressing sector outcomes, the Ministry of Coal stated that "the encouraging performance highlights continued improvements in operational efficiency, enhanced mining productivity, and more effective utilisation of mining capacities across the Captive and Commercial coal mining sector."

The ministry further observed that "the sustained rise in production from Captive and Commercial mines is expected to reduce dependence on imported coal, strengthen supply chain resilience, conserve valuable foreign exchange, and advance the Government's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat." It added that this trend remains "essential for the nation's energy security and industrial development."

Outlining future administrative focus, the ministry affirmed that it "remains committed to fully unlocking the potential of the Captive and Commercial coal mining sector." The Ministry stated that the government "will continue to sustain production growth, address supply-side constraints, and improve coal availability through progressive policy interventions, robust regulatory oversight, and continued stakeholder support."

This commitment aims at "ensuring that the sector makes a reliable contribution towards meeting the nation's growing energy and industrial requirements." (ANI)

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