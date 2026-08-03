Delhi HC asks MCD to organise ward-wise sterilisation camps for stray dogs; seeks pilot implementation report

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to organise stray dog sterilisation and vaccination camps in at least one selected ward, with prior public awareness, as part of a pilot exercise to assess the implementation of animal birth control measures in the national capital. A Division Bench of Justice Dinesh Mehta and Justice Rajneesh Kumar Gupta passed the direction while hearing a suo motu public interest litigation initiated pursuant to the Supreme Court's directions for monitoring stray dog management across the country.

The Court directed that the camps should be widely publicised through newspapers, hoardings and coordination with local dog feeders. It said placards should clearly state that stray dogs are being taken to the camps only for sterilisation and vaccination, and not to dog pounds, so that residents and animal welfare volunteers do not have any apprehension. During the hearing, the MCD placed an affidavit before the Court detailing the infrastructure available for stray dog management. The civic body informed the Bench that Delhi has 12 zones and the affidavit contains details of the available staff and personnel engaged in the programme.

When the Court sought data on the stray dog population, the MCD submitted that there is no official census and the population is only roughly estimated at around eight lakh dogs. The Bench questioned how the authorities assess the effectiveness of sterilisation in the absence of reliable population data. In response, the MCD submitted that sterilisation remains the primary method to control the stray dog population. It also informed the Court that suspected rabid dogs are kept under veterinary observation for 10 to 15 days and released if found healthy.

The Court also discussed the implementation of sterilisation measures, including whether both male and female dogs are being sterilised. The MCD informed the Bench that sterilisation is carried out for both male and female dogs. During the discussion, the Court made several oral observations regarding the strategy for population control. The MCD further informed the Court that its pilot project involving microchipping of stray dogs has been successful.

The Bench also explored the possibility of involving local dog feeders in the sterilisation exercise. During the hearing, advocate Sheffy Bhatia, appearing in the matter and identifying herself as a dog feeder, submitted that community feeders can assist authorities in identifying and safely catching stray dogs for sterilisation. She stated that sterilisation has been an effective method of controlling the stray dog population. The Court thereafter suggested adopting a ward-wise approach by selecting one ward in the central part of the city and another area with a higher stray dog population to evaluate whether complete sterilisation coverage can be achieved in those locations. It directed the MCD to file an affidavit indicating the selected wards and the proposed exercise.

The Bench also directed that the authorities should consult all stakeholders, including parties appearing in the case, while planning the camps. The MCD informed the Court that after dogs are brought to the camps, they will be shifted to the designated centres, and that the entire sterilisation process ordinarily takes around five days. It also assured the Court that the camps would be publicised in advance through newspapers, large hoardings and coordination with local feeders.

During the hearing, the Bench made a number of oral observations on the issue of stray dog bites, public safety and animal welfare, while emphasising the need to find a balanced solution through effective implementation of sterilisation and vaccination measures. The matter has been listed for further hearing in October.

The proceedings arise from the High Court's suo motu PIL initiated in compliance with the Supreme Court's May 19, 2026 directions requiring all High Courts to monitor implementation of measures relating to stray dog management in their respective jurisdictions. The apex court had directed State authorities to ensure effective implementation of animal birth control and anti-rabies programmes while balancing public safety and animal welfare. (ANI)