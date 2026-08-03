Chennai will need second airport within 5-10 years, says CII Southern Region's Ravichandran

Chennai will need a second airport over the next five to 10 years to support the city's economic growth and its emergence as a major global manufacturing hub, P. Ravichandran, Deputy Chairman, CII Southern Region, said.

ANI | Updated: 03-08-2026 16:23 IST | Created: 03-08-2026 16:23 IST
Chennai will need second airport within 5-10 years, says CII Southern Region's Ravichandran
P. Ravichandran (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Chennai will need a second airport over the next five to 10 years to support the city's economic growth and its emergence as a major global manufacturing hub, P Ravichandran, Deputy Chairman, CII Southern Region, said. Ravichandran said the existing Chennai airport is currently capable of serving the city's requirements and that improving its efficiency could help extend its capacity. However, he stressed that a second airport would become necessary in the medium term, with the choice of location best left to the government.

"Any airport is an economic engine," Ravichandran said, adding that Chennai's requirements extend beyond passenger traffic as the city is increasingly becoming an important manufacturing centre for the global economy. He highlighted Tamil Nadu's growing role in electronics manufacturing, noting that around 50 per cent of Apple iPhones are made in the state. A significant share of electronic goods and components produced in the region is transported by air, making air cargo infrastructure an important consideration in planning Chennai's future airport capacity, he said.

According to Ravichandran, cargo infrastructure should be given equal, if not greater, importance while considering a second airport. He suggested that planners should examine whether passenger and cargo operations can be separated or whether dedicated terminals can be developed to enable seamless movement of goods from industrial parks to cargo facilities. The CII Southern Region Deputy Chairman said planning should take a 25-year view and consider the broader airport network around Chennai. He pointed to airports in Puducherry and Nellore, which are located around 140-150 km from Chennai, and said the government needs to take a strategic approach while determining the requirements and timeline for a second airport.

Ravichandran also urged stakeholders to give the Tamil Nadu government time to evaluate alternatives following the opposition to the proposed Parandur airport project. He said it would be unfair to blame the Chief Minister at this stage and expressed confidence that the government, supported by its bureaucracy, would come up with an appropriate solution. He clarified that CII does not seek to recommend a specific location for the airport. Instead, its focus is on ensuring that the facility functions as an "economic engine", enabling manufacturers to ship goods quickly and ensuring business travellers can access, commute through and operate from the airport with ease. (ANI)

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