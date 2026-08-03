Hungary says Danube water level outlook slightly more optimistic
Hungary's Prime Minister Peter Magyar reports a slight improvement in Danube water levels, halting the expected shutdown of the Paks nuclear plant for now.
- Country:
- Hungary
Hungary's Prime Minister Peter Magyar said on Monday that Danube water level predictions for the next few days have become "slightly more optimistic" and that water levels at the Paks nuclear plant and in Budapest have stagnated since Monday morning.
The nuclear plant is currently operating at about 10% capacity and it was expected to be completely powered down later this week as water levels on the Danube river were projected to fall further.
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