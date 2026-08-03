Hungary says Danube water level outlook slightly more optimistic

Hungary's ​Prime ‌Minister Peter Magyar ​said on Monday that ‌Danube water level predictions for the next few days ‌have become "slightly more ‌optimistic" and that water levels at the Paks nuclear ⁠plant ​and ⁠in Budapest have stagnated since Monday ⁠morning.

The nuclear plant is ​currently operating at about ⁠10% capacity and it was ⁠expected ​to be completely powered down ⁠later this week as water levels ⁠on ⁠the Danube river were projected to fall ‌further.