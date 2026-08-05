Plane tyre bursts on landing at Cape Town airport, disrupting flights

An airplane's ‌tyre burst ​on landing at Cape Town International Airport on Tuesday ‌afternoon, causing flight disruptions as the main runway was closed though all passengers disembarked the plane safely.

South ‌Africa's airports management company said the Kenya Airways ‌plane was disabled on the main runway for several hours before the runway could reopen and flights ⁠resume. Earlier, ​flights into ⁠Cape Town had been diverted to other airports and ⁠international departures put on hold.

Some flights may still ​be delayed as operations return to normal, Airports ⁠Company South Africa said in a statement. Kenya Airways ⁠said ​in a post on X that its engineers and technical team were working to ⁠get the plane fixed.

Cape Town is a popular ⁠tourist ⁠city and its international airport the second-busiest in South Africa.