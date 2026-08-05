Mayor says 184 drones targeted Moscow area throughout the day
Moscow was targeted by 184 Ukrainian drones on Tuesday, with most intercepted and 18 destroyed on approach, according to the city's mayor Sergei Sobyanin.
- Country:
- Russia
A total of 184 Ukrainian drones targeted Moscow and the surrounding area throughout the day on Tuesday, the city's mayor said. Sergei Sobyanin, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said that count was registered between 8:30 a.m. and 10 p.m.
Most of the drones had been intercepted some distance from the capital, he said, with 18 destroyed on approach to the city. Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow have become a common occurrence in recent months. On rare occasions, drones have damaged buildings in the city.
ALSO READ
-
Putin lifts recent deposit restrictions from foreign nationals, firms' Russia-based branches
-
Soldier kills another serviceman and three civilians in Russian-controlled Crimea, official says
-
Ukraine drones kill six, damage warehouses in Russia, authorities say
-
Five killed, warehouse caught fire after drone attack on Moscow region, governor says
-
Russia says Ukrainian drone attack on holiday-makers killed seven, including 3 children