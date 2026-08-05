Mayor says 184 drones targeted Moscow area throughout the day

A ​total ​of 184 ‌Ukrainian drones ​targeted Moscow and the surrounding ‌area throughout the day on Tuesday, the city's mayor said. Sergei Sobyanin, ‌writing on the Telegram ‌messaging app, said that count was registered between 8:30 a.m. ⁠and ​10 ⁠p.m.

Most of the drones had ⁠been intercepted some distance from the ​capital, he said, with 18 ⁠destroyed on approach to ⁠the ​city. Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow have become a ⁠common occurrence in recent months. On ⁠rare ⁠occasions, drones have damaged buildings in the city.