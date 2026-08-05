Nanda Yadav, Jaihind Kumar and Arnav Chandel's action-comedy suspense thriller HARRD DISK to hit cinemas on August 21; first official poster unveiled

The makers of HARRD DISK have officially unveiled the film's first poster while announcing its theatrical release date. Written, directed and produced by Udoyrraj Baruah, the action-comedy suspense thriller with a backdrop of political drama is all set to release in cinemas on August 21.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2026 10:32 IST | Created: 05-08-2026 10:32 IST
Nanda Yadav, Jaihind Kumar and Arnav Chandel's action-comedy suspense thriller HARRD DISK to hit cinemas on August 21; first official poster unveiled
Nanda Yadav, Jaihind Kumar and Arnav Chandel's action-comedy suspense thriller HARRD DISK to hit cinemas on August 21; first official poster unveiled. Image Credit: ANI

VMPL New Delhi [India], August 5: The makers of HARRD DISK have officially unveiled the film's first poster while announcing its theatrical release date. Written, directed and produced by Udoyrraj Baruah, the action-comedy suspense thriller with a backdrop of political drama is all set to release in cinemas on August 21.

The film stars Nanda Yadav (Shiksha Mandal, Why Cheat India), Jaihind Kumar (Shiksha Mandal, Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai) and Arnav Chandel (Hello Bachchon) in lead roles. The ensemble cast also features Rahul Arora, Siddhartha Mukherjee and Chhabi Gauragai in pivotal roles. Set against a politically charged backdrop, HARRD DISK revolves around a web of secrets, shifting loyalties and unexpected twists, where every character is driven by their own agenda. Backed by Common Enterrtainment in association with Nayamigro Media and Xanthin, *HARRD DISK* promises a gripping blend of suspense, action, humour and political intrigue.

Actress and one of the producers of the film, Nanda Yadav, opens up about her character. She shares, "What fascinated me most about Lakshmi was that she isn't written as a conventional heroine. She exists in the grey, and that's what makes her so compelling. She is bold, fearless, and unapologetically driven. Once she's entrusted with a responsibility, she pursues it with unwavering determination, no matter how complex the circumstances." Speaking about the film, director Udoyrraj Baruah said, "HARRD DISK is designed as a tightly wound thriller with the energy of commercial cinema and the intelligence of contemporary world cinema. At its core, it is a fast-moving situation where everyone wants something from everyone else, and nobody can be completely trusted. The story moves through journalists, politicians, police officers, criminals and ordinary people, connecting these different worlds rather than following a conventional structure."

HARRD DISK is slated for a nationwide theatrical release on August 21. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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