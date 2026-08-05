Novo CEO faces investor grilling after outlook hike soured by pipeline concerns

Novo Nordisk CEO Mike Doustdar faces investors on Wednesday under pressure to restore confidence in the company's longer-term growth prospects after a mixed quarterly update.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2026 11:26 IST | Created: 05-08-2026 11:26 IST
Novo CEO faces investor grilling after outlook hike soured by pipeline concerns
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Novo Nordisk ​CEO Mike Doustdar faces investors and analysts ​on Wednesday under pressure to restore ‌confidence in ​the drugmaker's longer-term growth prospects after an upgraded 2026 outlook failed to reassure markets. The Danish drugmaker raised its full-year profit and sales outlook ‌late on Tuesday but disappointed investors who focused instead on a narrow sales miss for its new Wegovy pill and a trial setback for its next-generation obesity drug CagriSema.

Its U.S.-listed ADRs slipped 6%, indicating ‌a likely fall when the stock opens in Copenhagen on Wednesday. The shares, which had been ‌rallying since March, are down 5% this year. NOVO NEEDS A 'STRONG PIPELINE' AHEAD OF PATENT EXPIRIES

With the quarterly numbers out, attention is shifting from financial performance this year to whether Doustdar can convince investors Novo has a credible growth ⁠story ​beyond semaglutide. "They need to ⁠have a strong pipeline to withstand the pressure when semaglutide hits the patent gap," said Morten Gregersen, chief portfolio manager ⁠at Danish Novo shareholder Formuepleje. "There is another disappointment from Cagrisema, and it probably underlines the biggest strategic problem for Novo."

Investors ​will be looking for details on a call with management at 1100 GMT on U.S. ⁠sales of oral Wegovy, the implications of the latest CagriSema data, broader R&D priorities and whether recent pipeline setbacks increase ⁠the likelihood ​of acquisitions or licensing deals. The CagriSema results marked the latest setback following earlier trial disappointments, adding to investor concerns over Novo's next-generation obesity medicines as well as its ability to develop ⁠its portfolio beyond obesity and diabetes. "This puts the spotlight on Novo Nordisk's pipeline and its robustness," AL ⁠Sydbank said in ⁠a note to clients, adding that while Novo's earnings should have prompted a sigh of relief from investors, the data and impairment charges had dented ‌sentiment.

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