German police examine suspicious object at Leipzig airport

German police ​are investigating ​a suspicious object found ‌near a ​runway at Leipzig/Halle Airport on Wednesday after an overnight ‌security incident that temporarily disrupted operations. The southern runway of the airport, which serves as a ‌major hub for logistics group DHL, remained closed ‌while specialists examined the object using explosives-disposal technology, a police spokesperson said.

Authorities were also investigating reports of an unidentified ⁠flying ​object ⁠potentially linked to the incident. Several aircraft, including a passenger ⁠flight, were diverted overnight, but operations were back ​to normal in the morning, the spokesperson said.

German ⁠airports are on high alert after a series ⁠of unauthorized ​drone overflights at sites including military facilities, energy terminals, seaports and logistics companies. Germany's ⁠federal police have warned that the overflights could have ⁠been ⁠organised by Russian agents.

Russia has denied any involvement in the incidents.