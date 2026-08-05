German police examine suspicious object at Leipzig airport

German police are investigating a suspicious object found near Leipzig/Halle Airport's runway after a security incident that temporarily disrupted operations and diverted several aircraft.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2026 11:50 IST | Created: 05-08-2026 11:50 IST
German police examine suspicious object at Leipzig airport
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  • Country:
  • Germany

German police ​are investigating ​a suspicious object found ‌near a ​runway at Leipzig/Halle Airport on Wednesday after an overnight ‌security incident that temporarily disrupted operations. The southern runway of the airport, which serves as a ‌major hub for logistics group DHL, remained closed ‌while specialists examined the object using explosives-disposal technology, a police spokesperson said.

Authorities were also investigating reports of an unidentified ⁠flying ​object ⁠potentially linked to the incident. Several aircraft, including a passenger ⁠flight, were diverted overnight, but operations were back ​to normal in the morning, the spokesperson said.

German ⁠airports are on high alert after a series ⁠of unauthorized ​drone overflights at sites including military facilities, energy terminals, seaports and logistics companies. Germany's ⁠federal police have warned that the overflights could have ⁠been ⁠organised by Russian agents.

Russia has denied any involvement in the incidents.

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