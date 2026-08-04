Yemen's Houthis say they hit Saudi target at Najran airport
Yemen's Houthi group claimed to have hit a Saudi target at Najran Airport, but Saudi Arabia has yet to confirm the attack.
- Country:
- Yemen
Yemen's Houthis said they hit a Saudi target at the Najran Airport, the group said on Telegram. There was no confirmation from Saudi Arabia.
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