IFC Backs $144 Million Lending Boost for Kenya's Small Businesses

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) has introduced its first Catalytic First Loss Guarantee (CFLG) transactions in Africa, opening the door to more funding for thousands of small businesses across Kenya. Working with 4G Capital, Equity Bank Kenya, and KCB Bank Kenya Limited, the initiative is expected to unlock around $144.4 million in local currency lending for microenterprises, women-owned businesses, and climate-focused enterprises that often struggle to secure affordable credit.

The program comes at a time when small businesses remain the backbone of Kenya's economy, supporting millions of jobs while facing major financing challenges that limit their ability to grow and invest in new opportunities.

New Risk-Sharing Model Expands Business Lending

The CFLG program is part of IFC's $4 billion MSME Platform, which helps financial institutions lend more confidently to smaller businesses by providing first-loss protection. IFC has committed $24.2 million across the three transactions, supported by $11 million from the International Development Association's Private Sector Window (IDA PSW). This structure is expected to generate nearly $120.2 million in additional lending, with every dollar of first-loss capital helping unlock around $11 in financing for entrepreneurs.

The approach gives banks and lenders greater confidence to finance businesses that may have been considered too risky under traditional lending standards. Many entrepreneurs with limited collateral or shorter credit histories could now gain access to the working capital they need to expand operations, hire employees, and strengthen their businesses.

Small Businesses Stand to Benefit the Most

Micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises account for roughly 90% of businesses in Kenya and provide employment for more than 15 million people. Even with their importance to the country's economy, many business owners still face difficulties securing affordable loans, with the financing gap estimated at almost 21% of Kenya's GDP.

The new initiative places particular focus on women-owned enterprises, climate-focused businesses, and microenterprises that have traditionally been underserved by the financial sector. Access to reliable funding can help these businesses invest in better equipment, improve productivity, adopt climate-resilient practices, and create more employment opportunities within local communities.

Mary Porter Peschka, IFC Division Director for Eastern Africa, said small businesses continue to drive jobs, income, and innovation across Kenya. She noted that sharing lending risks with financial institutions allows more entrepreneurs to access financing while supporting stronger and more inclusive economic growth.

Partnerships Strengthen Kenya's Financial Ecosystem

The agreement also marks IFC's first partnership with 4G Capital, one of Kenya's leading fintech lenders known for serving micro and small businesses through digital financial services. At the same time, the new investments build on IFC's partnerships with Equity Bank and KCB Bank, relationships that have supported Kenya's financial sector for nearly two decades.

4G Capital Chief Executive Officer Julian Mitchell said access to working capital remains the biggest obstacle for many small businesses, especially women-led enterprises. He explained that the new facility will allow the company to expand beyond the $1.2 billion already disbursed while supporting even more underserved entrepreneurs and helping create stronger local economies.

Equity Bank Kenya Managing Director Moses Nyabanda described the guarantee as an important step in reaching entrepreneurs who have often been excluded from formal lending, including women, young people, and micro-business owners. KCB Bank Kenya Managing Director Annastacia Kimtai also said the partnership would make it easier to provide affordable financing to businesses that face the greatest barriers to accessing credit.

Building a Stronger Future for Kenyan Entrepreneurs

The IFC says its support will extend beyond financing by helping participating institutions improve their ability to serve MSMEs through stronger lending practices and sustainable financial solutions. Better access to funding, combined with stronger financial services, could help more businesses grow with confidence, generate employment, and contribute to Kenya's wider economic development.

As more entrepreneurs gain access to affordable capital, the initiative has the potential to strengthen local businesses, encourage innovation, and create lasting economic opportunities across the country.