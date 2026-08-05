"Congress, CPI, SP anti-Lord Ram...": Kiren Rijiju slams Opposition over Ram Temple protests in Parliament

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday accused the Congress, Communist Party of India (CPI), and Samajwadi Party (SP) of holding an "anti-Lord Ram" stance, alleging that they have consistently opposed the deity's existence and protested the construction of the Ram Mandir.

ANI | Updated: 05-08-2026 15:01 IST | Created: 05-08-2026 15:01 IST
"Congress, CPI, SP anti-Lord Ram...": Kiren Rijiju slams Opposition over Ram Temple protests in Parliament
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo YouTube/Sansad TV). Image Credit: ANI
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Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday accused the Congress, Communist Party of India (CPI), and Samajwadi Party (SP) of holding an "anti-Lord Ram" stance, alleging that they have consistently opposed the deity's existence and protested the construction of the Ram Mandir. Addressing the lower house, Rijiju slammed the Opposition over their protests regarding the Ayodhya Ram Temple donation theft, underlining that they wore black bands to showcase disagreement with the construction of the temple.

"Congress, CPI, and SP are anti-Lord Ram. They have always taken an anti-Lord Ram stand. They always opposed the existence of Lord Ram," Rijiju said. "When the Ram Mandir was being built, they wore black bands to protest it. But the drama they have enacted here inside the Parliament complex has left us deeply saddened," he said. The Union Minister demanded a public apology from the opposition parties, asserting that they must seek forgiveness from the country and for what he termed an insult to Lord Ram.

"I want Congress, SP, and CPI to apologise to the country and also tender an apology for the insult to Lord Ram," he added. The remarks came as the Opposition continued to protest during the Lok Sabha proceedings, leading to one adjournment after the other.

Earlier today, a meeting was held between the government and opposition leaders in the Parliament premises to discuss the Delimitation Bill with Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, sources said. According to Congress sources, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju sought to know the opposition party's stance on the Delimitation Bill.

The meeting, held in the room of LoP Rahul Gandhi to discuss the ongoing parliamentary deadlock, concluded after nearly 50 minutes. Earlier in the day, the Opposition MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and others, marched from the Gandhi statue at Prerna Sthal to Makar Dwar in Parliament in protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah over 'police action' against CJP protestors on 20th July, the issue of alleged Ayodhya Ram Mandir donations embezzlement and other issues. (ANI)

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