'Gujarat Pakshik', 'Gujarat Rojgar Samachar': Essential publications for competitive examination aspirants

According to a press release issued by the Gujarat CMO, the annual subscription fee is just ₹50 for 'Gujarat Pakshik' and ₹30 for 'Gujarat Rojgar Samachar'. Readers can easily register for a new subscription or renew an existing one from home through the website.

ANI | Updated: 05-08-2026 15:03 IST | Created: 05-08-2026 15:03 IST
'Gujarat Pakshik', 'Gujarat Rojgar Samachar': Essential publications for competitive examination aspirants
Aspirants leave the examination center (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat government's official 'Gujarat Pakshik', published since 1960, is now available with an online subscription facility. Readers can also subscribe online to 'Gujarat Rojgar Samachar', which provides information on employment opportunities for youth. According to a press release issued by the Gujarat CMO, the annual subscription fee is just ₹50 for 'Gujarat Pakshik' and ₹30 for 'Gujarat Rojgar Samachar'. Readers can easily register for a new subscription or renew an existing one from home through the website.

Through the same website, subscribers can also download all publications issued by the Publication Branch, including 'Gujarat' Pakshik and 'Gujarat Rojgar Samachar', free of cost. 'Gujarat Rojgar Samachar', published weekly by the Commissionerate of Information, Government of Gujarat, serves as a valuable guide for youth seeking employment opportunities. The Government of Gujarat's official publication, 'Gujarat', is published every fortnight. To ensure easy digital access, both publications are regularly uploaded to the official social media handles of the Commissionerate of Information, from where readers can download them free of cost.

The digital editions have received an encouraging response, especially from young readers. Last year, 'Gujarat' Pakshik recorded 16,923 downloads, while 'Gujarat Rojgar Samachar' recorded 17,816 downloads through the website and social media platforms. For the convenience of readers, every issue now carries a QR code for online subscription. New readers can use the QR code to subscribe, while existing subscribers can easily renew their subscriptions.

The Publication Branch of the Office of the Commissionerate of Information publishes 'Gujarat' Pakshik, the official magazine of the Government of Gujarat. Published every fortnight, it provides easy-to-understand information on Government schemes, policies, development initiatives, and topics useful for students. The magazine also features important government decisions, success stories, healthcare information, natural farming, science, book reviews, and other informative articles. As 2026 has been declared the 'Year of Tourism', each issue also highlights various tourist destinations across Gujarat.

'Gujarat' Pakshik keeps readers updated on the latest developments across Gujarat every fortnight, while 'Gujarat Rojgar Samachar' brings the latest employment opportunities to youth every week--all at a highly affordable subscription cost. So, why wait? Pick up your mobile phone and subscribe today. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Rugby-All Blacks hooker Bell ruled out of South Africa tour, Slater called up

Rugby-All Blacks hooker Bell ruled out of South Africa tour, Slater called u...

New Zealand
2
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks move higher on Wall Street lead, oil steady

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks move higher on Wall Street lead, oil steady

United States
3
Swimming-Australia's Cooper steps down from leadership group after Commonwealth Games no-show

Swimming-Australia's Cooper steps down from leadership group after Commonwea...

Australia
4
Wildfires near Spokane destroy more than 700 buildings, force 64,000 to flee

Wildfires near Spokane destroy more than 700 buildings, force 64,000 to flee

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Nigeria's Economy Stabilizes, but AfDB Warns Financing Gap Threatens Long-Term Development Goals

Digital Reach, Delayed Returns: What Fintech Adoption Means for Asian Banks

Economic Complexity Could Help Sub-Saharan Africa Grow More Sustainably

Rising Urban Heat Could Shrink South Asia's Economy Without Urgent Climate Action: World Bank

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026