'Gujarat Pakshik', 'Gujarat Rojgar Samachar': Essential publications for competitive examination aspirants

The Gujarat government's official 'Gujarat Pakshik', published since 1960, is now available with an online subscription facility. Readers can also subscribe online to 'Gujarat Rojgar Samachar', which provides information on employment opportunities for youth. According to a press release issued by the Gujarat CMO, the annual subscription fee is just ₹50 for 'Gujarat Pakshik' and ₹30 for 'Gujarat Rojgar Samachar'. Readers can easily register for a new subscription or renew an existing one from home through the website.

Through the same website, subscribers can also download all publications issued by the Publication Branch, including 'Gujarat' Pakshik and 'Gujarat Rojgar Samachar', free of cost. 'Gujarat Rojgar Samachar', published weekly by the Commissionerate of Information, Government of Gujarat, serves as a valuable guide for youth seeking employment opportunities. The Government of Gujarat's official publication, 'Gujarat', is published every fortnight. To ensure easy digital access, both publications are regularly uploaded to the official social media handles of the Commissionerate of Information, from where readers can download them free of cost.

The digital editions have received an encouraging response, especially from young readers. Last year, 'Gujarat' Pakshik recorded 16,923 downloads, while 'Gujarat Rojgar Samachar' recorded 17,816 downloads through the website and social media platforms. For the convenience of readers, every issue now carries a QR code for online subscription. New readers can use the QR code to subscribe, while existing subscribers can easily renew their subscriptions.

The Publication Branch of the Office of the Commissionerate of Information publishes 'Gujarat' Pakshik, the official magazine of the Government of Gujarat. Published every fortnight, it provides easy-to-understand information on Government schemes, policies, development initiatives, and topics useful for students. The magazine also features important government decisions, success stories, healthcare information, natural farming, science, book reviews, and other informative articles. As 2026 has been declared the 'Year of Tourism', each issue also highlights various tourist destinations across Gujarat.

'Gujarat' Pakshik keeps readers updated on the latest developments across Gujarat every fortnight, while 'Gujarat Rojgar Samachar' brings the latest employment opportunities to youth every week--all at a highly affordable subscription cost. So, why wait? Pick up your mobile phone and subscribe today. (ANI)