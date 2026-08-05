AfDB Approves $1 Million Aid for Togo’s Displaced Communities

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) has approved a US$1 million grant to help people affected by the growing humanitarian crisis in northern Togo, where rising numbers of refugees and internally displaced people have placed heavy pressure on local communities and public services. The funding will support emergency relief efforts in the Savanes Region while helping vulnerable families rebuild their lives and strengthen community resilience.

The project will be carried out over the next 12 months by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in partnership with the Government of Togo. It is designed to meet urgent humanitarian needs while supporting longer-term stability in one of the country's most affected regions.

Rising Displacement Increases Pressure on Communities

The humanitarian situation in northern Togo has worsened since 2022 as insecurity in the Central Sahel has forced thousands of people to flee their homes and seek safety in neighboring Gulf of Guinea countries. The Savanes Region is now hosting more than 55,000 refugees along with nearly 16,000 internally displaced people, placing additional strain on schools, healthcare services, housing, water supplies, and local livelihoods.

The African Development Bank estimates that more than 1.9 million people are directly or indirectly affected by the crisis, including both displaced families and the communities welcoming them. Many host communities are struggling to meet increasing demand for essential services while managing their own economic challenges.

Emergency Support for Thousands of Vulnerable Families

The new funding will provide emergency assistance to around 7,000 vulnerable people, including refugees and members of host communities. The project also plans to register and document 5,000 newly arrived refugees, allowing them to access legal protection, healthcare, education, and other essential public services.

Around 1,000 households will receive shelter rehabilitation kits and basic household items to improve living conditions for families who have lost homes or arrived with very few belongings. These measures are expected to provide immediate relief while helping displaced people settle more safely within their communities.

Focus on Women and Community Resilience

Women and girls, who often face greater risks during displacement, will receive special attention under the program. The initiative includes activities to prevent and respond to gender-based violence while creating opportunities for women to strengthen their financial independence through new and existing women's cooperatives.

Pascal Yembiline, the African Development Bank's Country Manager for Togo, said the project will address urgent humanitarian needs while helping communities become more resilient. He added that the Bank remains committed to supporting the Togolese government in protecting vulnerable populations and preserving social cohesion in northern Togo.

Supporting Stability Beyond Emergency Relief

According to Martha Phiri, Director of the African Development Bank's Human Capital, Youth and Skills Development Department, the operation forms part of the Bank's broader efforts to address fragility and strengthen resilience across Gulf of Guinea countries affected by regional instability.

The project is expected to provide more than immediate humanitarian assistance by helping local communities adapt to the growing refugee population, improving cooperation between displaced families and host communities, and supporting the government's efforts to manage one of the region's most pressing humanitarian challenges.