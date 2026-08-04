AfDB Approves $18.8 Million to Boost Ghana's Rice Production

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has approved an $18.8 million grant for Ghana to strengthen its rice sector through the Regional West Africa Resilient Rice Value Chains (REWARD) Project, a programme designed to increase domestic production, improve food security and create jobs across the agricultural value chain. The initiative will help Ghana produce more rice locally while reducing its dependence on imports and making locally grown rice more competitive in domestic markets.

The project will invest in climate-resilient farming practices to help rice growers cope with changing weather conditions while increasing productivity. Farmers will receive better access to quality seeds, modern farm machinery and improved production technologies. The programme also includes investments in irrigation systems and land development to expand rice cultivation in key farming areas.

Focus on Northern Savannah Region

Implementation will concentrate on selected districts in Ghana's Northern Savannah Ecological Zone, an area with strong agricultural potential that continues to face challenges such as climate risks, limited infrastructure and weak connections to markets. The project also aims to modernise rice processing facilities, strengthen supply chains and encourage greater private-sector investment, creating new opportunities for farmers, processors and agribusinesses.

Supporting Food Security and Rural Jobs

Agriculture remains a vital part of Ghana's economy, supporting millions of livelihoods. Rising demand for rice has outpaced local production in recent years, increasing the country's reliance on imports and exposing consumers to global price fluctuations.

AfDB Ghana Country Manager Halima Hashi said the REWARD Project will strengthen the rice value chain by improving productivity, expanding market access and supporting agribusiness development. She added that investments in climate-resilient agriculture will contribute to stronger food security, job creation and more inclusive economic growth.

The project supports Ghana's Feed Ghana Programme and aligns with the African Development Bank's priorities of climate-resilient agriculture, private sector development and inclusive growth. It also contributes to wider efforts to build stronger and more resilient food systems across West Africa.