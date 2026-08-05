VMPL New Delhi [India], August 5: In life, there are moments when it gets confusing about the career, relationships, money and other future-related issues. Palmistry has been one of the most ancient practices in which people find answers studying hand lines. This practice has been popular for generations in India because of its relevance to people's life experiences. Since ancient times, humans tried to interpret various symbols and features of people to learn more about their personalities, challenges, and opportunities. Modern technologies allow the traditional wisdom to reach more people through online platforms and digital interactions.

The way how people get access to information has changed because of the development of internet and social media. People used to depend on face to face interaction only in the past. However, modern experts are able to interact with audiences living in various cities and countries and social media platforms provide the opportunity to share knowledge, experience, and opinions with a broader community. Palmists also use social media to introduce their profession and communicate with people seeking for answers and advice. This combination of traditional education and modern way of communication has provided an opportunity to learn about such topics which belong to the culture of India for centuries. Darshan Pathak, a palmist from Mumbai, Maharashtra, got the World Record of Excellence, England award because of his outstanding achievements and contribution to palmistry. This professional has earned his status and reputation for decades because of his hard work, experience and understanding of palmistry. The Palmist shares his insights related to career, financial matters, relationships and other stages of life. Darshan Pathak's mission is to introduce the wisdom of traditional palmistry to those people who seek the answers about their lives.

The foundation of his work is based on constant learning and experience. Studying various palm lines, interacting with people and observing different life paths have allowed him to have a broad view of palmistry. Moreover, this man's knowledge is based not only on the theoretical side but also on the practical experience that he gained for decades. Thanks to the development of social media, his ideas and knowledge reach a broad range of people who are interested in his area of expertise. The World Record of Excellence, England is an organisation that recognizes exceptional achievements, unique skills and great contributions to the area. This organization awards those people who devote their lives and efforts to the creation of a strong presence in the certain field. The award that was given to Darshan Pathak confirms his dedication to palmistry and knowledge sharing.

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