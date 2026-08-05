Major Push for the Orange Economy: Gradiente Infotainment Unveils ₹5,000 Crore Mega Investment Roadmap

VMPL Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 5: Creativity, art, and digital entertainment... this is the new future of India's Orange Economy. To accelerate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Orange Economy vision, Gradiente infotainment ltd, a leading entertainment and digital media company, has taken a significant decision. The company is investing approximately ₹5,000 crore in a phased manner to accelerate the Orange Economy vision.

At a meeting of the Board of Directors in Hyderabad, the first phase of this ambitious plan was authorised. The company will raise $110 million (about 1,050 crore) during the first round to improve its digital infrastructure and content. *Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Vimal Raj Mathur, Managing Director (MD), Gradiente infotainment ltd, said, "This ₹5,000 crore investment will be a game changer in making India a global creative hub, taking the country's art and digital content to every corner of the world, and creating new jobs. Amidst the ongoing digital revolution in the country, the Orange Economy will become the biggest source of economic growth in the times to come. Our special focus is on establishing a strong foothold for Indian content in the emerging markets of Africa and Europe."*

*Announcement of construction of 200 new projects:* The company has announced two major projects, expanding its content portfolio in which:

*100 vertical micro-dramas with a budget of ₹15 crore* To satisfy the increasing demand for short-form entertainment on social media, OTT platforms, and mobile apps, 100 vertical micro-dramas will be produced. By March 31, 2027, the projects, which will be filmed in places in Europe, Africa, and India, are anticipated to bring in about ₹25 crore for the business.

*100 international music videos with a budget of ₹50 crore* One hundred new music videos will be produced in order to increase its visibility on both domestic and international music platforms. For this, a budget of ₹50 crore has been approved. By the end of FY27, the business projects that these videos will generate about ₹75 crore in revenue.

In total, the company will invest ₹65 crore on these two projects and aims to generate a total revenue of ₹100 crore from them by the end of FY2027. According to Dr. Mathur, this large investment will boost "Brand India's" visibility abroad in addition to giving Indian inventors additional job prospects. Movies, OTT platforms, fashion, advertising, music, and live events are all part of his vision for an entertainment supermarket. The corporation hopes to improve "Brand India's" reputation on the international creative map with this ₹5,000 crore investment.

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