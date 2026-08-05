UK simplifies IPO rules in bid to revive flagging London listings

Britain's financial regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority, is simplifying listing rules to make the country's stock market more attractive for companies to raise capital and reverse a prolonged slowdown in flotations.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2026 15:45 IST | Created: 05-08-2026 15:45 IST
UK simplifies IPO rules in bid to revive flagging London listings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's financial ​regulator said it was simplifying listing ​rules to make ‌the country's ​stock market a more attractive place for companies to raise capital, seeking to reverse a prolonged ‌slowdown in flotations.

The Financial Conduct Authority said on Wednesday the changes would reduce the execution risk for issuers and lower compliance costs, and included removing ‌a seven-day waiting period for connected research during an IPO. London's stock ‌market has been shrinking for the last decade as companies move away for higher valuations and access to deeper capital markets elsewhere, particularly the United States.

This year has also ⁠seen ​a high number ⁠of take-private deals, with foreign takeovers of UK names Intertek, Tate & Lyle and Segro, partly ⁠a result of British stocks becoming cheaper compared to U.S. stocks since the ​start of the Iran war. The FCA said it hoped the ⁠finalisation of the new rules, on which it has been consulting since late last ⁠year, ​will help replenish the UK's depleted stock market.

The FCA said the changes would make it easier for companies looking to list in ⁠Britain. "By making the UK listing regime more efficient, we are supporting the growth ⁠and competitiveness ⁠of UK capital markets," FCA director of infrastructure and exchanges Jon Relleen said in a statement.

TRENDING

1
Rugby-All Blacks hooker Bell ruled out of South Africa tour, Slater called up

Rugby-All Blacks hooker Bell ruled out of South Africa tour, Slater called u...

New Zealand
2
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks move higher on Wall Street lead, oil steady

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks move higher on Wall Street lead, oil steady

United States
3
Swimming-Australia's Cooper steps down from leadership group after Commonwealth Games no-show

Swimming-Australia's Cooper steps down from leadership group after Commonwea...

Australia
4
Wildfires near Spokane destroy more than 700 buildings, force 64,000 to flee

Wildfires near Spokane destroy more than 700 buildings, force 64,000 to flee

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Nigeria's Economy Stabilizes, but AfDB Warns Financing Gap Threatens Long-Term Development Goals

Digital Reach, Delayed Returns: What Fintech Adoption Means for Asian Banks

Economic Complexity Could Help Sub-Saharan Africa Grow More Sustainably

Rising Urban Heat Could Shrink South Asia's Economy Without Urgent Climate Action: World Bank

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026