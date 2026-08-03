FTSE 100 dips as AstraZeneca slides on Bristol Myers tie-up talks
The UK's FTSE 100 index fell 0.1% to 10,857.7 points on Monday, despite lower oil prices, due to a decline in AstraZeneca shares.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The UK's FTSE 100 edged lower on Monday, as a fall in AstraZeneca shares after reports of a potential tie-up with U.S. drugmaker Bristol Myers Squibb overshadowed improving sentiment from lower oil prices.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended down 0.1% to 10,857.7 points, dropping for the third straight day. The mid-cap FTSE 250 rose nearly 1% to 24,224.77 points.
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Reuters Health News Summary
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AstraZeneca investors balk at $400 billion Bristol Myers tie-up reports