FTSE 100 dips as AstraZeneca slides on Bristol Myers tie-up talks

The UK's FTSE 100 index fell 0.1% to 10,857.7 points on Monday, despite lower oil prices, due to a decline in AstraZeneca shares.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2026 22:01 IST | Created: 03-08-2026 22:01 IST
FTSE 100 dips as AstraZeneca slides on Bristol Myers tie-up talks
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The UK's FTSE 100 edged lower on Monday, as a fall in AstraZeneca shares after reports of a ‌potential tie-up with U.S. drugmaker Bristol Myers Squibb overshadowed improving sentiment from lower oil prices.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended down 0.1% to 10,857.7 points, dropping for the third straight day. The mid-cap FTSE 250 rose nearly ‌1% to 24,224.77 points.

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