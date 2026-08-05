Rhine water falls to new lows; some cargo sailings suspended
Water levels on the German section of the Rhine River have reached new lows, prompting some cargo services to halt operations while others continue with reduced loads.
- Country:
- Germany
Water levels on the river Rhine in Germany hit new lows on Tuesday, the country’s inland navigation agency said on Wednesday, with some cargo services stopping but other sailings continuing with greatly reduced loads.
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