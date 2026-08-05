Turkey submits PKK disbandment bill to parliament
Turkey has submitted a draft bill to parliament outlining plans for the disbandment and disarmament of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).
- Country:
- Turkey
Turkey submitted a draft bill to parliament on Wednesday to manage the disbandment and disarmament of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).
ALSO READ
-
Turkey unveils draft law to reintegrate PKK militants, achieve peace
-
Reuters World News Summary
-
Turkey unveils draft law to re-integrate PKK militants, achieve peace
-
Turkey to unveil draft law that would bring PKK peace
-
X says Turkish court ordered block of Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu's candidacy account