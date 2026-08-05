NTSB chair says board reviewing Marine One safety incident

The ​head ​of the ‌National Transportation Safety ​Board said on Wednesday ‌that the agency is gathering more information on a helicopter flight ‌carrying U.S. President Donald Trump ‌that briefly came too close to a passenger jet departing nearby ⁠Ronald ​Reagan ⁠Washington National Airport on Tuesday.

"We're in ⁠the process of collecting additional ​information. Our air traffic control ⁠specialists are reviewing the information they ⁠already ​have and information they're going to collect to ⁠determine whether we investigate," NTSB ⁠Chair Jennifer ⁠Homendy said in an interview.