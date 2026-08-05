NTSB chair says board reviewing Marine One safety incident
The National Transportation Safety Board is gathering information on a close call between a helicopter carrying President Donald Trump and a departing passenger jet near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.
- Country:
- United States
The head of the National Transportation Safety Board said on Wednesday that the agency is gathering more information on a helicopter flight carrying U.S. President Donald Trump that briefly came too close to a passenger jet departing nearby Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Tuesday.
"We're in the process of collecting additional information. Our air traffic control specialists are reviewing the information they already have and information they're going to collect to determine whether we investigate," NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said in an interview.
ALSO READ
-
US presses on with Ukraine Patriot missile talks, sources say, despite Trump's doubts
-
Blanche confirmation for Trump attorney general a 'work in progress' after defection
-
US unveils charges against five leaders of Mexico's CJNG cartel
-
WRAPUP 3-Proposed Hormuz deal would give Iran control of inbound traffic, sources say
-
US presses on with Ukraine Patriot missile talks, sources say, despite Trump's doubts