Maharashtra becomes 2nd state to ban analogue cheese; violators face up to six months' jail, Rs 1 lakh fine

Maharashtra has imposed a complete ban on the manufacture, sale, storage, transportation and distribution of analogue (artificial/non-dairy) cheese, prioritising public health. With this decision, Maharashtra becomes the second state after Chhattisgarh to implement such a ban, with violations attracting imprisonment and heavy fines. According to an order issued on July 30 by Food Safety Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, the manufacture, processing, packaging, storage, transportation, wholesale and retail sale, and offering for sale of analogue or non-dairy cheese in the state have been prohibited with immediate effect.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has clarified that if any individual or establishment sells analogue Paneer by passing it off as genuine dairy Paneer, it will be considered misleading to consumers and an unfair trade practice under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. Strict legal action will be taken in such cases. Under the law, penalties include imprisonment for up to six months and a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh, depending on the severity of the offence. Furthermore, if the consumption of unsafe food results in a person's death, the law provides for life imprisonment and a minimum fine of Rs 10 lakh.

It is worth noting that this issue was previously raised in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, where lawmakers demanded a complete ban on analogue cheese. This government decision is being viewed as a significant step towards safeguarding consumer health. (ANI)