US unveils charges against five leaders of Mexico's CJNG cartel

The US Justice Department has unsealed charges against five alleged high-ranking members of Mexico's Jalisco New Generation Cartel, including former associates of its former leader "El Mencho".

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2026 22:30 IST | Created: 05-08-2026 22:30 IST
US unveils charges against five leaders of Mexico's CJNG cartel
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. ‌Justice Department has ​unsealed criminal charges against five alleged high-ranking members of Mexico's Jalisco New Generation ‌Cartel, acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche said on Wednesday. The indictments were part of a continued pressure campaign by President Donald ‌Trump's administration against the cartel, known as CJNG, following the ‌killing of its former leader Nemesio Oseguera, or "El Mencho," in a Mexican military raid in February. The U.S. indictments, unsealed on Tuesday, include charges against Oseguera's ⁠former ​son-in-law Julio ⁠Alberto Castillo Rodriguez and Oseguera's godson Hugo Gonzalo Mendoza Gaytan, who are each ⁠accused of trafficking cocaine and methamphetamines into the United States.

The others ​charged were named as Ricardo Ruiz Velasco, Julio Cesar Montero ⁠Pinzon and Carlos Andres Rivera Varela. The five defendants are not in ⁠U.S. ​custody and have not appeared in court to face the charges.

The U.S. State Department also increased its reward ⁠to $25 million for information leading to the arrest or capture of ⁠the new CJNG ⁠leader, Juan Carlos Valencia Gonzalez, known as "El Pelon."

TRENDING

1
Rugby-All Blacks hooker Bell ruled out of South Africa tour, Slater called up

Rugby-All Blacks hooker Bell ruled out of South Africa tour, Slater called u...

New Zealand
2
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks move higher on Wall Street lead, oil steady

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks move higher on Wall Street lead, oil steady

United States
3
Swimming-Australia's Cooper steps down from leadership group after Commonwealth Games no-show

Swimming-Australia's Cooper steps down from leadership group after Commonwea...

Australia
4
Wildfires near Spokane destroy more than 700 buildings, force 64,000 to flee

Wildfires near Spokane destroy more than 700 buildings, force 64,000 to flee

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How AI Can Strengthen Inclusive Education Across the Global South

Digital Finance and Farm Diversification Can Cushion Climate Disasters

The Four Governance Conditions That Determine Whether Urban AI Works

Nigeria's Economy Stabilizes, but AfDB Warns Financing Gap Threatens Long-Term Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026