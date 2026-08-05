US unveils charges against five leaders of Mexico's CJNG cartel

The U.S. ‌Justice Department has ​unsealed criminal charges against five alleged high-ranking members of Mexico's Jalisco New Generation ‌Cartel, acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche said on Wednesday. The indictments were part of a continued pressure campaign by President Donald ‌Trump's administration against the cartel, known as CJNG, following the ‌killing of its former leader Nemesio Oseguera, or "El Mencho," in a Mexican military raid in February. The U.S. indictments, unsealed on Tuesday, include charges against Oseguera's ⁠former ​son-in-law Julio ⁠Alberto Castillo Rodriguez and Oseguera's godson Hugo Gonzalo Mendoza Gaytan, who are each ⁠accused of trafficking cocaine and methamphetamines into the United States.

The others ​charged were named as Ricardo Ruiz Velasco, Julio Cesar Montero ⁠Pinzon and Carlos Andres Rivera Varela. The five defendants are not in ⁠U.S. ​custody and have not appeared in court to face the charges.

The U.S. State Department also increased its reward ⁠to $25 million for information leading to the arrest or capture of ⁠the new CJNG ⁠leader, Juan Carlos Valencia Gonzalez, known as "El Pelon."