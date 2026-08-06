MercadoLibre's net profit beats estimates despite third straight decline

‌MercadoLibre on Wednesday ​posted an about 11% ‌fall in its second-quarter net profit from a year ‌earlier, hit by free ‌shipping investments, but above estimates given record revenue and growth ⁠of ​customers who ⁠simultaneously use its two main ⁠businesses. MercadoLibre, which operates an ​ecommerce platform and fintech Mercado ⁠Pago across Latin America, reported ⁠a ​net income of $466 million for the April-June ⁠quarter, compared to $433 million expected by ⁠analysts ⁠in a LSEG poll.