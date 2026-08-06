MercadoLibre's net profit beats estimates despite third straight decline
MercadoLibre reported a net income of $466 million in the second quarter, beating analyst expectations despite an 11% year-over-year decline in net profit.
- Country:
- Latin America
MercadoLibre on Wednesday posted an about 11% fall in its second-quarter net profit from a year earlier, hit by free shipping investments, but above estimates given record revenue and growth of customers who simultaneously use its two main businesses. MercadoLibre, which operates an ecommerce platform and fintech Mercado Pago across Latin America, reported a net income of $466 million for the April-June quarter, compared to $433 million expected by analysts in a LSEG poll.