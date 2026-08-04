BRICS Nations Meet in Hyderabad to Strengthen Anti-Corruption Cooperation

Senior officials from BRICS countries gathered in Hyderabad on Tuesday for the second BRICS Anti-Corruption Working Group (ACWG) Meeting, with discussions centred on stronger international cooperation, asset recovery, technology-driven governance and action against fugitive economic offenders. The two-day programme, running from August 4 to 5, also includes the second meeting of the BRICS Expert Network on Asset Recovery.

Stronger cooperation against cross-border corruption

Speaking at the inaugural session, Department of Personnel and Training Secretary Rachna Shah said corruption continues to undermine sustainable development by diverting public resources away from essential services such as healthcare, education and infrastructure while weakening public trust in institutions.

She stressed that corruption is a global challenge that cannot be tackled by any country in isolation. Calling for deeper collaboration among BRICS members, Shah urged countries to strengthen efforts to prevent illicit financial flows, protect public resources and reinforce the international anti-corruption framework through practical cooperation.

She also highlighted the growing challenge posed by fugitive economic offenders, saying countries must work together to ensure that no jurisdiction becomes a safe haven for individuals who profit from financial crimes. Greater coordination in tracing offenders, supporting extradition and recovering stolen assets, she said, would help close loopholes that enable cross-border movement of illicit funds.

Asset recovery and law enforcement in focus

The meeting reviewed progress on the proposed BRICS Repository on Informal Cooperation for Tracing Fugitive Offenders Sought for Corruption and Supporting Extradition. Shah welcomed discussions on creating a BRICS Network of Law Enforcement Practitioners, saying both initiatives could improve cooperation and produce practical outcomes for member countries.

She also welcomed the operationalisation of the BRICS Expert Network on Asset Recovery, noting that standardised information-sharing templates and directories of designated contact points would help law enforcement agencies exchange information more quickly and effectively.

Technology takes centre stage in preventing corruption

Shah said digital technology has become a powerful tool for reducing corruption risks and improving transparency in public administration. She pointed to India's digital identity ecosystem, electronic service delivery, digital payments and transparent procurement systems as measures that reduce leakages and strengthen public accountability.

She highlighted initiatives such as the Government e-Marketplace (GeM), the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) programme, faceless and paperless taxation systems, technology-enabled vigilance, data-based monitoring and stronger grievance redressal mechanisms as examples of reforms improving governance.

The meeting also features a dedicated session on ethical governance through innovation and technology-driven systems, where member countries are sharing best practices in preventive vigilance and digital oversight.

Emerging financial risks on the agenda

Alongside discussions on anti-corruption mechanisms, delegates will examine the misuse of financial technology (FinTech) and virtual digital assets (VDAs) for concealing and laundering proceeds of corruption. The sessions are expected to explore ways of strengthening regulatory cooperation to address these emerging challenges.

Opening the meeting, BRICS ACWG Chair J. Ashok Kumar thanked participating countries for their continued engagement and said the progress made during the year reflected a shared commitment to developing practical tools that enhance anti-corruption cooperation without duplicating existing international mechanisms.