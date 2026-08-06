World Bank Debars Nigerian Aviation Firm Over Fraud
According to the World Bank, UNASEL and Alkali Mamu submitted false experience documents in a prequalification application for a contract under the project.
- Country:
- United States
The World Bank Group has imposed 31-month debarments on Nigerian transportation services company United Aviation Services Limited (UNASEL) and its owner and President, Air Vice Marshal Alkali Mamu, after finding they engaged in fraudulent practices during a procurement process linked to an infrastructure project in Niger.
The sanctions relate to the Enhancing Niger Northeastern Connectivity Project, which seeks to improve road connectivity, road safety and access to essential socio-economic infrastructure along the Zinder–Agadez Road corridor.
False Documents Submitted During Procurement
According to the World Bank, UNASEL and Alkali Mamu submitted false experience documents in a prequalification application for a contract under the project.
The Bank determined that the use of falsified documents constituted a fraudulent practice under its sanctions framework. As a result, both the company and its owner are barred from participating in projects and operations financed by World Bank Group institutions for the duration of the debarment.
Settlement Agreements Reduce Debarment Period
The sanctions were imposed through two settlement agreements in which UNASEL and Alkali Mamu admitted responsibility for the misconduct.
The World Bank said the debarment period was reduced in accordance with its Sanctioning Guidelines because both parties cooperated during the investigation.
Integrity Reforms Required Before Reinstatement
As part of the settlement, UNASEL has agreed to develop and implement an integrity compliance programme that aligns with the World Bank Group Integrity Compliance Guidelines.
Alkali Mamu will also complete corporate ethics training before the sanctions can be lifted. Both the company and its president have committed to continuing full cooperation with the World Bank Group's Integrity Vice Presidency throughout the implementation of the agreements.
Ban May Extend to Other Development Banks
The World Bank said the debarments qualify for cross-debarment under the Agreement for Mutual Enforcement of Debarment Decisions, signed by several multilateral development banks in 2010.
This means other participating international development banks may also declare UNASEL and Alkali Mamu ineligible to participate in projects they finance, extending the impact of the sanctions beyond World Bank-funded operations.
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