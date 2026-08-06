Guinea Combines Nature and Infrastructure to Secure Water Supply

Guinea is strengthening its water security by combining large-scale infrastructure with nature-based solutions to protect the ecosystems that supply drinking water to its capital, Conakry. Backed by the World Bank and international partners, the Guinea Water and Sanitation Project (PEAG) aims to improve access to safe water while restoring degraded landscapes that are essential for the country's long-term water supply.

Known as West Africa's "water tower," Guinea is the source of more than 22 major rivers, including the Niger, Senegal and Gambia. Despite its abundant water resources, years of deforestation, slash-and-burn farming and uncontrolled land use have damaged watersheds, increasing erosion and sending large amounts of sediment into reservoirs that provide drinking water to millions of people.

Nature-Based Solutions at the Core

The PEAG project places ecosystem restoration at the centre of its water security strategy. An US$11 million investment from the Global Environment Facility's Least Developed Countries Fund will finance measures to restore degraded land in the Samou sub-basin, one of the main sources of Conakry's water supply.

The restoration programme includes rebuilding hillside terraces, stabilising erosion-prone slopes through bioengineering techniques, replanting forests and rehabilitating grasslands. These measures are expected to reduce soil erosion, improve water infiltration and maintain more stable water flows into the reservoirs serving the capital.

The project also supports Guinea's broader strategy for integrated water resource management by protecting biodiversity while strengthening the country's long-term water resilience.

Conservation Linked to Local Livelihoods

As part of the initiative, the Guinean government has announced the creation of Gangan National Park, covering environmentally important areas within the Samou sub-basin. The park is designed to protect natural ecosystems while working closely with local communities that depend on the land for farming and their livelihoods.

Residents will receive training and support for alternative income-generating activities that reduce pressure on forests and other natural resources. Park officials say conservation and economic development must go hand in hand to ensure both healthy ecosystems and sustainable livelihoods for local communities.

Expanding Water Access Across Conakry

Alongside environmental restoration, the project aims to improve water services for millions of people. More than 570,000 residents are expected to gain access to safe drinking water for the first time, while around 2 million existing customers will benefit from more reliable and consistent water supplies.

The programme also addresses gender inequalities linked to water access. Many women and girls currently spend hours each week collecting water, limiting opportunities for education and employment. Investments in water, sanitation and hygiene facilities at 400 secondary schools are expected to improve sanitation for students, particularly adolescent girls.

With total financing of approximately US$670 million from the Government of Guinea, the World Bank's International Development Association, the European Investment Bank, the European Union, the Exim Bank of India and other partners, the project demonstrates how combining modern infrastructure with ecosystem restoration can strengthen water security, support economic development and improve lives across Guinea.