Investor, Economist & Philanthropist Dr. Aarti Gupta Launches I Am My Own Laxmi, Calling Financial Literacy the Next Frontier of Women's Empowerment

Studio Shibui New Delhi [India], August 7: Indian women today are more educated, more professionally accomplished and more financially active than ever before, yet millions still leave investing, wealth creation and long-term financial decisions to someone else. Investor, economist and philanthropist Dr. Aarti Gupta believes this is one of the country's least discussed gender gaps. Her debut book, I Am My Own Laxmi, released today, argues that financial literacy is not merely about managing money but about agency, independence and the power to make choices.

The idea behind I Am My Own Laxmi emerged from a question Dr. Gupta encountered repeatedly across boardrooms, classrooms and communities alike: why are women expected to manage households, careers and families, yet rarely encouraged to build wealth? What began as a financial literacy initiative has since evolved into a wider movement advocating financial confidence as a cornerstone of equality. More than a personal finance guide, I Am My Own Laxmi positions financial literacy as a social equaliser. Blending practical guidance with personal stories and cultural context, the book encourages women to participate confidently in conversations around money, investing and long-term wealth--conversations that have too often taken place without them.

Dr. Gupta serves as Chief Investment Officer and Managing Partner at Anikarth Ventures, where she backs early-stage businesses. She also serves as an independent director and works across finance and governance. Educated at IIT Kanpur, Harvard University and Northeastern University, her work has consistently focused on expanding women's participation in financial decision-making. The book was launched on 6 August 2026 at Bikaner House, New Delhi. The evening began with a keynote address by Kiran Bedi, who noted, "For decades we've taught girls how to succeed at school, marriage and motherhood. It's time we taught them something equally important: how to build wealth." This was followed by the book unveiling, with remarks by Lakshmi Puri and the author's daughter. The programme also featured a poetry reading by Priya Malik, a conversation between Dr. Gupta and journalist Kaveree Bamzai, and concluded with a book signing.

Dr. Gupta says, "Financial literacy isn't about becoming rich. It's about never having to surrender your choices because someone else controls your money." I Am My Own Laxmi is an invitation to every woman who has been told not to worry about money: Stop standing on the margins of the conversation. Walk in. Take a seat. It was always your table.

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