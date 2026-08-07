Thai police say gunman killed grandparents before deadly school shooting, 26 rounds fired

A Thai student gunman killed his grandparents before opening fire at a school on Bangkok's outskirts, firing 26 rounds and leaving 34 more rounds at the scene.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2026 11:55 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 11:55 IST
Thai police say gunman killed grandparents before deadly school shooting, 26 rounds fired
  • Country:
  • Thailand

​The ‌gunman in a ​school shooting in ‌Thailand shot and killed his grandparents at ‌their home on Friday ‌before opening fire at the school ⁠on ​Bangkok's ⁠outskirts, police said.

The gunman, who ⁠was a student, fired ​26 rounds and ⁠another 34 rounds of ammunition ⁠were ​found at the scene, ⁠police said in a statement.

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