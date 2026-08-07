Thai police say gunman killed grandparents before deadly school shooting, 26 rounds fired

​The ‌gunman in a ​school shooting in ‌Thailand shot and killed his grandparents at ‌their home on Friday ‌before opening fire at the school ⁠on ​Bangkok's ⁠outskirts, police said.

The gunman, who ⁠was a student, fired ​26 rounds and ⁠another 34 rounds of ammunition ⁠were ​found at the scene, ⁠police said in a statement.