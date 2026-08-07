Thai police say gunman killed grandparents before deadly school shooting, 26 rounds fired
A Thai student gunman killed his grandparents before opening fire at a school on Bangkok's outskirts, firing 26 rounds and leaving 34 more rounds at the scene.
- Country:
- Thailand
The gunman in a school shooting in Thailand shot and killed his grandparents at their home on Friday before opening fire at the school on Bangkok's outskirts, police said.
The gunman, who was a student, fired 26 rounds and another 34 rounds of ammunition were found at the scene, police said in a statement.
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