Africa CDC and WHO Call for Faster Ebola Response in DR Congo

Africa CDC and the World Health Organization have called for a rapid expansion of the community-led Ebola response in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, warning that transmission in parts of the country is moving faster than current response efforts can contain it.

The two health organisations want greater attention on early detection, contact follow-up, easier access to testing and treatment, protection for frontline health workers and faster delivery of funding and supplies to affected areas. Their call followed a high-level mission to Uganda and the DRC on 4 and 5 August, where health leaders examined Uganda's recent success in stopping local transmission before travelling to Bunia and Kinshasa to assess the continuing crisis.

The mission was led by WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Africa CDC Director-General Dr Jean Kaseya and WHO Regional Director for Africa Dr Mohamed Janabi, who met government officials, response teams, health workers, community representatives and partner organisations.

Uganda's Ebola Response Offers Lessons for DRC

Uganda declared the end of its Ebola outbreak on 28 July 2026 after recording 20 confirmed cases and two deaths, with every person previously identified as a contact completing the required follow-up period.

Africa CDC and WHO said Uganda's experience showed how early case detection, rapid contact tracing, coordinated government action and trusted communication with communities can help stop transmission. Strong surveillance across borders also played an important role, a lesson that remains relevant as neighbouring countries face continued risks from the outbreak in the DRC.

Health authorities are being encouraged to maintain laboratory readiness, surveillance and cross-border coordination rather than reducing preparedness following Uganda's success.

Bunia Communities Face Difficult Conditions

The delegation travelled to Bunia in Ituri Province, the centre of the DRC outbreak, where members visited the Rwangole Ebola Treatment Centre and spoke directly with frontline workers and communities about obstacles affecting the response.

People in affected areas are dealing with insecurity, population movements, difficult road access, misinformation and health services already under severe pressure. Delayed detection, shortages of essential supplies, limited treatment access and resistance to some response activities have made it harder for teams to quickly identify and isolate infections.

Africa CDC and WHO said local communities need to be at the centre of the response, with information delivered through people they trust and services close enough for patients to seek care quickly without fear. Religious figures, women and youth representatives, and other community leaders can play an important role in identifying concerns and encouraging early reporting of symptoms.

Ituri currently accounts for nearly 90% of confirmed cases in the DRC, with Bunia, Rwampara and Mongbwalu among the health zones facing the greatest impact.

Nearly 4,000 Confirmed Cases Reported Across DRC

As of 4 August, the DRC had reported 3,973 confirmed Ebola cases across 51 health zones in five provinces, including 1,801 deaths and 776 recoveries. Another 99 confirmed cases and 52 deaths were recorded during the latest 24-hour reporting period cited by the organisations.

The biggest concern is contact follow-up, which stood at 75%, well below the operational target of at least 95%. Reaching that level is considered important for identifying transmission chains quickly and detecting infections among people already known to have been exposed.

Around 674 people were receiving care, while treatment centres in North Kivu had reached 139% occupancy, placing additional strain on beds, medical teams and other resources.

The organisations are calling for more laboratory and ambulance capacity, additional treatment services, safe and dignified burial arrangements and stronger infection prevention measures inside health facilities. Frontline workers also need adequate protective equipment, practical support and timely pay as they operate in difficult and sometimes dangerous conditions.

Health Leaders Push for More Resources and Local Trust

Findings from Bunia were taken directly to national leaders in Kinshasa, where discussions covered government coordination, community involvement, safe access to affected areas, health worker support and the need to get additional financing into frontline operations quickly.

Tedros said parts of eastern DRC are seeing Ebola transmission outpace response efforts, making stronger international support and additional resources increasingly important. Kaseya stressed that stopping transmission depends heavily on communities being able to recognise symptoms, trust the information they receive and seek treatment early.

Africa CDC and WHO said they will continue supporting a nationally coordinated response while strengthening preparedness in surrounding countries. Neither organisation recommends unnecessary travel or trade restrictions, instead calling on countries to improve surveillance, laboratory capacity and cross-border coordination as efforts continue to break transmission chains and bring the outbreak under control.