Why Brazil’s Small Farmers Are Missing Out on the Agri-Tech Revolution

Brazil is an agricultural superpower, but its technological success is far from evenly distributed. Behind world-class agribusiness sits a much larger group of producers operating with lower productivity, weaker access to finance and limited exposure to sustainable technologies. The divide is becoming more consequential as climate pressures, soil degradation and rising input costs force farmers to produce more efficiently with fewer resources.

A new study, "Socioeconomic Determinants of Sustainable Technology Adoption and Its Influence on Brazilian Agricultural GVP," published in Economies by Diego Pierotti Procópio, Matheus Wemerson Gomes Pereira, Renato Luiz Sproesser and Elaine Aparecida Fernandes, argues that the missing link may be institutional rather than technological. Using Brazil's 2017 Agricultural Census across 558 micro-regions, the researchers find that cooperatives, access to credit, technical assistance and information networks play a central role in determining whether sustainable technologies translate into stronger agricultural performance.

Brazil's agricultural powerhouse still contains a deep productivity divide

Brazilian agriculture combines technological sophistication with widespread economic vulnerability. According to figures highlighted in the study, approximately 3.73 million agricultural establishments, 73.98% of the national total, generated annual GVP of no more than BRL 25,000 in the 2017 census.

The divide also appears in the adoption of practices associated with sustainable intensification. Among 5.07 million rural properties, only 18.66% used crop rotation, 10.91% practiced no-till farming and 14.36% used soil correctives, while 42.27% reported fertilizer use. Brazil faces the same long-term pressure confronting agricultural systems worldwide: producing more while preserving soil, water and ecological resilience under worsening climate volatility.

The study approaches technology adoption as a system rather than a binary decision. Farmers do not simply decide whether to "adopt" an innovation. They operate under constraints involving finance, knowledge, equipment, infrastructure, education and social networks. Its statistical model reflects that complexity. The researchers report that the model explains 69.2% of the variance in sustainable technology adoption, a substantial share for a socioeconomic analysis.

Credit, technical information, machinery, education, water access, collective organization and the presence of younger producers were all positively associated with adoption in the main specification. Yet the findings point strongly toward one factor sitting at the center of several of those relationships: collective organizations.

Cooperatives look more like economic infrastructure

The study's most striking results concern rural cooperatives and other collective organizations. Participation in collective organizations showed a very strong relationship with access to credit, with a coefficient of β = 0.733, and with technical assistance, at β = 0.746. The associated effect sizes were considerably larger than those of most farm- or farmer-level variables.

This changes how cooperatives should be understood in agricultural policy. They are often discussed as social organizations or mechanisms for collective marketing. The study suggests they may perform a much broader economic function: lowering transaction costs, connecting farmers to formal finance, strengthening bargaining power and providing channels through which technical knowledge reaches producers.

In other words, a farmer's ability to modernize may depend not only on whether credit exists, but on whether there is an institution capable of helping that farmer qualify for financing, evaluate technology, obtain assistance and manage the risks of adoption.

This has implications far beyond Brazil. Across the Global South, agricultural technology policies often concentrate on inputs: loans, machinery, improved seeds, irrigation or digital tools. But those interventions can underperform when smallholders remain institutionally isolated.

Brazil's experience suggests that the effectiveness of individual programs may depend on the networks connecting them. The authors themselves caution against treating credit and technical assistance as isolated solutions. Their policy recommendation centers instead on strengthening cooperativism, rural connectivity and programs supporting younger producers.

Digital connectivity is becoming part of the farm productivity equation

The research also strengthens the case for treating rural information infrastructure as a productive asset. Access to technical information was positively associated with GVP, with a coefficient of β = 0.215, while sustainable technology adoption itself was positively associated with GVP at β = 0.179. Overall, the model explained 47.4% of variation in GVP.

Information can affect agricultural performance not only by encouraging farmers to adopt new practices but also by improving how they make production decisions. This is where agricultural policy increasingly intersects with digital development.

Internet-connected devices were among the variables used to represent farmers' access to technical information. For governments and development agencies, rural broadband therefore should not be viewed purely as communications infrastructure. It can form part of an agricultural competitiveness strategy, particularly when paired with extension services, market information, climate data and cooperative networks.

The age structure of farming adds another warning. The researchers found that areas with larger shares of producers under 45 were associated with greater technology adoption. Yet the share of younger producers reportedly fell from 38.79% in 2006 to 29.14% in 2017.

This raises a strategic question for Brazil: can the country sustain technological modernization if agriculture becomes increasingly concentrated among older producers while younger workers leave rural areas?

For policymakers, attracting younger farmers may require more than entrepreneurship programs. Connectivity, access to finance, digital services, land opportunities and viable rural incomes will all influence whether agriculture appears to be a sector of opportunity rather than one of declining prospects.

Evidence deserves careful handling

The study's nationwide census base is a major advantage over small farm surveys, but the analysis is conducted at the level of 558 micro-regions rather than individual farms. The authors explicitly caution that relationships observed between regions cannot automatically be assumed to describe individual farmer behavior.

The data are also cross-sectional, creating the possibility of reverse causality: productive regions may attract cooperatives, technical assistance and machinery rather than becoming productive solely because those resources arrived first.

The model also faces measurement challenges. Thirteen of 45 construct pairs exceeded the study's conservative discriminant-validity threshold, making credit, technical assistance and collective organizations difficult to separate statistically in some parts of the model.

A robustness test reinforces the need for caution. When the researchers changed how variables were normalized, several direct relationships lost statistical significance, including technical assistance to adoption, technical assistance to GVP and the direct cooperative-to-GVP pathway. However, the strongest cooperative relationships, with credit and technical assistance, remained robust.

The evidence is less convincing as a claim that any single intervention independently raises output and more compelling as an argument that institutional support operates as an interconnected system.

In a nutshell, Brazil's agricultural future may depend as much on the strength of its rural institutions as on the sophistication of its tractors, digital platforms or conservation technologies. The broader lesson for developing economies is equally clear: technological transformation becomes inclusive only when the infrastructure around the technology, financial, organizational, informational and human, is strong enough to bring smaller producers with it.