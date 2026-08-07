China and Malaysia renew, expand currency swap deal

China and Malaysia have renewed their bilateral currency swap agreement for five years, increasing the deal's size to 220 billion yuan or 130 billion ringgit.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2026 14:44 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 14:44 IST
China and Malaysia renew, expand currency swap deal
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  • Country:
  • China

​The central ‌banks of ​China and Malaysia have ‌renewed a bilateral currency swap agreement for five ‌years, the People's ‌Bank of China (PBOC) said on Friday.

The size ⁠of ​the ⁠swap has been expanded ⁠to 220 billion ​yuan ($32.6 billion) or 130 ⁠billion ringgit from 180 ⁠billion ​yuan or 110 billion ringgit, the ⁠PBOC statement said.

($1 = 6.7477 ⁠Chinese ⁠yuan renminbi)

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