China and Malaysia renew, expand currency swap deal

​The central ‌banks of ​China and Malaysia have ‌renewed a bilateral currency swap agreement for five ‌years, the People's ‌Bank of China (PBOC) said on Friday.

The size ⁠of ​the ⁠swap has been expanded ⁠to 220 billion ​yuan ($32.6 billion) or 130 ⁠billion ringgit from 180 ⁠billion ​yuan or 110 billion ringgit, the ⁠PBOC statement said.

($1 = 6.7477 ⁠Chinese ⁠yuan renminbi)