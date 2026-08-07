China and Malaysia renew, expand currency swap deal
China and Malaysia have renewed their bilateral currency swap agreement for five years, increasing the deal's size to 220 billion yuan or 130 billion ringgit.
- Country:
- China
The central banks of China and Malaysia have renewed a bilateral currency swap agreement for five years, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said on Friday.
The size of the swap has been expanded to 220 billion yuan ($32.6 billion) or 130 billion ringgit from 180 billion yuan or 110 billion ringgit, the PBOC statement said.
($1 = 6.7477 Chinese yuan renminbi)
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