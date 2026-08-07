SBI Chairman Calms Asset Quality Concerns, Reaffirms Robust Yearly Outlook

State Bank of India Chairman CS Setty addressed concerns about asset quality and private capex during the bank's Q1FY27 results press conference. Setty emphasized that first-quarter figures are subject to seasonal variations and reaffirmed positive growth targets for the fiscal year backed by strong demand across various segments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2026 17:54 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 17:54 IST
SBI Chairman Calms Asset Quality Concerns, Reaffirms Robust Yearly Outlook
SBI Chairman C S Setty (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

During the Q1FY27 financial results press conference in Mumbai, State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman CS Setty dismissed worries about asset quality and slowing private capital expenditure, attributing first-quarter performance to seasonal fluctuations and maintaining a positive outlook for the fiscal year.

Setty addressed concerns over a rise in Gross Non-Performing Assets to Rs 74,273 crore and a 0.57% slippage rate, urging caution against premature conclusions based on sequential quarterly figures. He highlighted year-on-year improvements in aggregate performances and noted recoveries and upgrades of Rs 4,900 crore.

Responding to queries about potential stress in agricultural and SME loans, Setty reassured that the portfolio is well-managed, with much of the growth stemming from high-quality sectors. He confirmed SBI's annual credit growth guidance at 14% to 15% and deposit growth projections between 10% and 11%.

Setty also detailed plans to optimize funding costs, including mobilizing $1 billion through commercial paper and a potential $10 billion in FCNR(B) deposits. He reiterated key targets, maintaining Net Interest Margin at 3.00%, ROA at 1.00%, and ROE above 15%, supported by strong liquidity.

With SBI's position as a leader in digital transactions, the bank is enhancing cybersecurity and anti-money laundering measures through a Responsible AI Policy. The Q1FY27 results showed a 10.23% increase in net profit to Rs 21,121 crore, with asset quality indicators improving significantly on an annual basis.

TRENDING

1
Why Digitalization Pays Off in Developing Economies but Loses Power at the Top
Blog

Why Digitalization Pays Off in Developing Economies but Loses Power at the T...

Global
2
James Miller Appointed Chair of New Zealand's Financial Markets Authority

James Miller Appointed Chair of New Zealand's Financial Markets Authority

Marshall Islands
3
Selwyn Gets New After-Hours Urgent Care Service This Weekend

Selwyn Gets New After-Hours Urgent Care Service This Weekend

New Zealand
4
NZ Passes New Crimes Law Giving Retailers Powers Against Shoplifters

NZ Passes New Crimes Law Giving Retailers Powers Against Shoplifters

New Zealand

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Social Spending Works Differently Across CEE and Poverty Gains Don’t Always Reduce Inequality

Why Strong AI Governance Could Shape Public Acceptance of Deepfakes

When AI Becomes the Thinker, Students Risk Losing the Learning

Why Brazil’s Small Farmers Are Missing Out on the Agri-Tech Revolution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026