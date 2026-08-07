Peru Aims Higher: Economic Growth in the Face of El Niño

Peru's Economy Minister, Elmer Cuba, announced that the country's economy is projected to grow by 3.5% in 2026. This forecast, higher than the previous prediction of 3.2%, is set despite potential challenges posed by the El Niño weather pattern impacting the nation this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2026 21:59 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 21:59 IST
Peru Aims Higher: Economic Growth in the Face of El Niño
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  • Peru

Peru's economy is poised for growth, with an expected increase of 3.5% in 2026, according to the Economy Minister, Elmer Cuba. This announcement, made on Friday, indicates a positive outlook despite concerns surrounding this year's El Niño weather pattern.

The revised growth target of 3.5% surpasses the earlier forecast of 3.2% for the same period, reflecting the government's confidence in overcoming potential weather-related disruptions.

Peru's economic resilience will be crucial in navigating the challenges posed by El Niño, as the government remains focused on boosting growth beyond previous expectations.

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