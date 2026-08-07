Peru Aims Higher: Economic Growth in the Face of El Niño

Peru's economy is poised for growth, with an expected increase of 3.5% in 2026, according to the Economy Minister, Elmer Cuba. This announcement, made on Friday, indicates a positive outlook despite concerns surrounding this year's El Niño weather pattern.

The revised growth target of 3.5% surpasses the earlier forecast of 3.2% for the same period, reflecting the government's confidence in overcoming potential weather-related disruptions.

Peru's economic resilience will be crucial in navigating the challenges posed by El Niño, as the government remains focused on boosting growth beyond previous expectations.