Reviving Trade: Increased Activity at Venezuela's La Guaira Port

A Portugal-flagged container ship was seen unloading at Venezuela's La Guaira port on Friday, marking a resurgence in activity at the major facility.

This development follows a suspension of commercial operations due to twin earthquakes in late June, which took the lives of over 6,000 people and damaged thousands of buildings in the vicinity.

Despite the region's devastation, the port itself suffered minimal damage and has seen an increase in ship arrivals since late July, as indicated by witness reports and vessel tracking data.