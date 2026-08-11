Yen Teeters at Crucial 160 Level Amid Intervention Efforts

The Japanese yen hovered near the significant 160 mark on Tuesday, as a joint U.S.-Japan intervention did not produce lasting relief. Meanwhile, the Australian dollar remained resilient near its eight-week high after the Reserve Bank of Australia left interest rates unchanged, signaling future hikes could be on the horizon.

The yen was valued at 159.20 against the U.S. dollar in Asian markets, following a 0.9% dip on Monday. This is moving it away from last week’s three-month high of 155.20, despite efforts by U.S.-Japan to buy yen in late July after it fell to a 40-year low of 163.99.

Trading saw thinner volumes due to a public holiday in Japan, with market participants keenly watching for hints of further intervention. Analysts believe speculators may rebuild short positions despite a drop in bearish bets, with ongoing anticipation around potential further monetary tightening by the Bank of Japan.