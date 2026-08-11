Overnight Strikes Rock Ukrainian Cities Amid Ongoing Conflict
Russia's Defence Ministry reported overnight strikes on Ukrainian cities, targeting defence facilities. The attacks resulted in five deaths and 20 injuries in Zaporizhzhia and caused fires in Kyiv. Both sides claim they did not deliberately target civilians. Additionally, Russia intercepted 396 Ukrainian drones.
- Country:
- Russia
In the latest escalation of tensions, Russia's Defence Ministry has announced that its forces conducted overnight strikes on key defense and logistics facilities in Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. According to Ukrainian officials, the attacks tragically claimed five lives and left 20 people injured in Zaporizhzhia.
The capital city, Kyiv, also faced the brunt of these strikes, as fires erupted in the area. Despite the mounting casualties, both Russia and Ukraine deny intentionally targeting civilians amid the conflict.
In a related development, Russian authorities reported the interception or destruction of 396 Ukrainian drones across 15 regions, indicating a sustained engagement from both parties in the conflict.