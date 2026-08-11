In the latest escalation of tensions, Russia's Defence Ministry has announced that its forces conducted overnight strikes on key defense and logistics facilities in Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. According to Ukrainian officials, the attacks tragically claimed five lives and left 20 people injured in Zaporizhzhia.

The capital city, Kyiv, also faced the brunt of these strikes, as fires erupted in the area. Despite the mounting casualties, both Russia and Ukraine deny intentionally targeting civilians amid the conflict.

In a related development, Russian authorities reported the interception or destruction of 396 Ukrainian drones across 15 regions, indicating a sustained engagement from both parties in the conflict.