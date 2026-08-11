Devastation in Colombia: Earthquake Rocks Coffee-Growing Region

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake shook western Colombia, leading to significant destruction in the coffee-growing region. The quake, among the most powerful in decades, left 164 dead, collapsed buildings in cities like Pereira and Cali, and prompted widespread rescue efforts. President De La Espriella pledged security and support amid rising concerns of looting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 11:30 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 11:30 IST
Devastation in Colombia: Earthquake Rocks Coffee-Growing Region
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  • Country:
  • Colombia

A massive earthquake with a magnitude of 7.4 struck western Colombia, devastating the country's coffee-growing heartland and claiming at least 164 lives. Rescue workers continued to search for survivors as homes collapsed and buildings crumbled in cities such as Pereira and Cali.

In Cali alone, 85 fatalities were reported, with numerous buildings either precariously leaning or completely demolished. This situation has forced many residents to take refuge on the streets. A local hospital faced severe damage, requiring the evacuation and street-side treatment of approximately 600 patients.

The newly appointed President Abelardo De La Espriella mobilized security forces amid rising fears of looting, and has imposed curfews in heavily affected areas. Drawing parallels to a 1999 quake that impacted the same region, Colombians brace for the challenging recovery ahead.

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