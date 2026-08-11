Devastation in Colombia: Earthquake Rocks Coffee-Growing Region

A massive earthquake with a magnitude of 7.4 struck western Colombia, devastating the country's coffee-growing heartland and claiming at least 164 lives. Rescue workers continued to search for survivors as homes collapsed and buildings crumbled in cities such as Pereira and Cali.

In Cali alone, 85 fatalities were reported, with numerous buildings either precariously leaning or completely demolished. This situation has forced many residents to take refuge on the streets. A local hospital faced severe damage, requiring the evacuation and street-side treatment of approximately 600 patients.

The newly appointed President Abelardo De La Espriella mobilized security forces amid rising fears of looting, and has imposed curfews in heavily affected areas. Drawing parallels to a 1999 quake that impacted the same region, Colombians brace for the challenging recovery ahead.