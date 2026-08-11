Market Woes: FTSE 100 Declines Amid Downgrades and Disappointment
London's FTSE 100 index fell for a second consecutive session due to disappointing financial outlooks from valve maker Spirax and downgrades in the insurance sector. At 1016 GMT, the blue-chip index was down 0.1% while the midcap FTSE 250 dropped 0.3%.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The FTSE 100 index in London dipped for the second session in a row on Tuesday, reacting to adverse financial outlooks and broker downgrades.
Shares of valve maker Spirax significantly declined due to a lackluster outlook, exacerbating the market's struggles.
Simultaneously, Legal & General's shares flagged a broader selloff in the insurance sector, fueled by multiple broker downgrades.