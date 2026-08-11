Market Woes: FTSE 100 Declines Amid Downgrades and Disappointment

London's FTSE 100 index fell for a second consecutive session due to disappointing financial outlooks from valve maker Spirax and downgrades in the insurance sector. At 1016 GMT, the blue-chip index was down 0.1% while the midcap FTSE 250 dropped 0.3%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 16:04 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 16:04 IST
Market Woes: FTSE 100 Declines Amid Downgrades and Disappointment
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  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The FTSE 100 index in London dipped for the second session in a row on Tuesday, reacting to adverse financial outlooks and broker downgrades.

Shares of valve maker Spirax significantly declined due to a lackluster outlook, exacerbating the market's struggles.

Simultaneously, Legal & General's shares flagged a broader selloff in the insurance sector, fueled by multiple broker downgrades.

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